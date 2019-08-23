ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bonderam Day 2019: History And Significance

    By

    Bonderam Day is a festival that is celebrated on 24 August every year at Divar Island, 12 km from Panjim, Goa. On this day, a carnival is set up and the quaint island of Divar is agog with excitement. The people participate in music, song, and dance and celebrations galore.

    Source: Heraldgoa

    History And Significance Of Bonderam Day

    In two sections of the village Piedade and Sao Mathias, frequent disputes used to occur over land issues. This led to blood fights and sometimes even death. Then, the Portuguese introduced a system to demarcate boundaries. They used flags to divide their boundaries and set up banners to stamp zones so that the villagers would not be able to take control over the lands of the close by towns.

    However, the villagers knocked down the flags and challenged them by destroying the banners. The Bonderam festival is celebrated in memory of this incident and is commemorated with a Fotash flight (toy weapon of bamboo stem). Berries are used as missiles in a mock fight between groups of people.

    People from different parts of Goa assemble in the village every year on this day for this colourful celebration.

    Janmashtami 2019: Dahi Handi Decoration Ideas To Make This Festival More Beautiful

    More HISTORY News

    Read more about: bonderam day history festival goa
    Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 23, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue