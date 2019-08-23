Just In
- 9 hrs ago LFW W/F 2019 Day Two: Athiya Shetty’s Black And White Sari Is So Modern Retro
- 10 hrs ago LFW W/F 2019 Day 2: Beauty Highlights From The Day
- 15 hrs ago LFW W/F 2019 Day Two: Mrunal Thakur Gives Sangeet Ceremony Goals With Her Understated Attire
- 15 hrs ago 7 Habits That Can Help Couples Have An Exciting Sex Life
Don't Miss
- Automobiles KTM Duke 790 India Launch Confirmed Ahead Of Duke 890 Launch Next Year
- Movies Yash & Radhika Pandit Trashed By Fans For Speaking In English! 'KGF Star Has Forgotten Kannada'
- Finance Markets Live To Fall Another Day; Sensex Cracks 350 Points
- News Delhi HC to hear plea against detention of IAS officer Shah Faesal at IGI Airport
- Sports India’s Davis Cup tie against Pakistan postponed to November
- Technology Redmi Note 8 Pro's AnTuTu Scores Are Out: Outperforms Snapdragon 710 Powered Phones
- Education GPAT 2020 Will Be Held On January 24, Check Important Dates
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Bonderam Day 2019: History And Significance
Bonderam Day is a festival that is celebrated on 24 August every year at Divar Island, 12 km from Panjim, Goa. On this day, a carnival is set up and the quaint island of Divar is agog with excitement. The people participate in music, song, and dance and celebrations galore.
Source: Heraldgoa
History And Significance Of Bonderam Day
In two sections of the village Piedade and Sao Mathias, frequent disputes used to occur over land issues. This led to blood fights and sometimes even death. Then, the Portuguese introduced a system to demarcate boundaries. They used flags to divide their boundaries and set up banners to stamp zones so that the villagers would not be able to take control over the lands of the close by towns.
However, the villagers knocked down the flags and challenged them by destroying the banners. The Bonderam festival is celebrated in memory of this incident and is commemorated with a Fotash flight (toy weapon of bamboo stem). Berries are used as missiles in a mock fight between groups of people.
People from different parts of Goa assemble in the village every year on this day for this colourful celebration.
Janmashtami 2019: Dahi Handi Decoration Ideas To Make This Festival More Beautiful