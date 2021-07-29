August 2021: List Of Indian Festivals Falling In This Month Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

As we bid goodbye to July, we are here with a list of Indian festivals that will be observed in the month of August. Right from Shravan Somwar Vrat to Janmashtami, there are numerous festival, that you can celebrate in this month. Scroll down the article to know what those festivals are.

2 August 2021- Second Shravan Somwar Vrat

Devotees of Lord Shiva will be observing the second Shravan Somwar Vrat on 2 August 2021. The day is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Hindus observe fasts on this day and worship the deity by offering various things and chanting the mantras.

2 August 2021- Aadi Perukku

Aadi Perukku, also known as Aadi Monsoon is a popular Hindu festival observed in Tamil Nadu. The festival is observed on the 18th day of the Tamil Month Aadi. The festival is dedicated to water and its life-sustaining properties. This year the festival will be observed on 2 August 2021.

2 August 2021- Masik Karthigai

Masik Karthigai is a monthly festival observed in the southern states of India. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Murugan. Devotees of these deities worship them and light Diya also known as deepam (in South India). Though the festival is observed every month, the one falling in the month of Karthigai is the most important. This year the festival will be observed on 2 August 2021.

3 August 2021- Rohini Vrat

This Jain festival is observed every month. Jains observe this festival on the day of Rohini Nakshatra. Both men and women observe a fast on this day.

4 August 201- Kamika Ekadashi

Kamika Ekadashi is observed on Krishna Ekadashi tithi in the Hindu month of Shravan. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe a fast on this day and worship Him by chanting the mantras. This year the festival will be observed on 4 August 2021.

5 August 2021- Pradosh Vrat

Known as one of the important festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, it is observed twice a month. The first Pradosh Vrat in August will be observed on 5 August 2021. Devotees of Lord Shiva observe a fast on this day and seek His blessings. People believe that worshipping Lord Shiva on this day can help them in ensuring the well-being of their families.

6 August 2021- Sawan Shivratri

This year the Sawan Shivratri will be observed on 6 August 2021. Devotees will be observing a fast on this day and will be worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Shivratri which means 'the night of Lord Shiva' is observed every month.

8 August 2021- Hariyali Amavasya

Hariyali Amavasya is the new moon night falling in the month of Shravan. The day is observed on the 15th day during the Krishna Paksha in Shravan. This year it will be observed on 8 August 2021. On this day, people worship Peepal Tree and Tulsi. People also worship Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva.

8 August 2021- Darsha Amavasya

Darsha Amavasya is the new moon day and it is observed every month. The day marks the end of the Krishna Paksha, i.e., the waning phase of the moon. On this day, people pay tribute to their ancestors. They also worship the moon and seek blessings.

9 August 2021- Third Shravan Somwar Vrat

On 9 August 2021, devotees of Lord Shiva will be observing the third Shravan Somwar Vrat. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is observed on the third Monday of Shravan month.

9 August 2021- Chandra Darshan

Chandra Darshan is one of the important days in a Hindu month. The day marks the sighting of the moon right after the Amavasya. The day is observed on the second day after Amavasya. It is believed that on this day Lord Shiva resides in the moon.

10 August 2021- Al Hajira

Al Hajira is the Islamic New Year. It is the first day of Islamic Month, Muharram. It marks the day when in 622 CE, Prophet Muhammad moved Medina from Mecca to set up an Islamic State. In an Islamic Year, dates are counted from Hajira and thus this day holds huge importance.

11 August 2021- Hariyali Teej

Hariyali Teej also known as Hartalika Teej is an important Hindu festival observed in North India. On this day, Hindu married women, observe fast and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for the well-being of their husband. The festival is observed on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan.

12 August 2021- Vinayaka Chaturthi

Vinayaka Chaturthi, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. Though the festival is observed every month, the one falling in the Shravan month has utmost importance. Every year the festival is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Shravan. People observe this festival for 10 days.

13 August 2021- Nag Panchami

Nag Panchami is a festival dedicated to Nag Devta, the snake God and Lord Shiva. People observe this festival on the Panchami tithi of Shukla Paksha in Shravan month. This year the festival will be observed on 13 August 2021. On this day, Hindus worship snakes and offer milk to them.

13 August 2021- Kalki Jayanti

Kalki Jayanti marks the birth of Kalki, the 10th and last incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and seek His blessings. This year the date falls on 13 August 2021.

15 August 2021- Bhanu Saptami

Bhanu Saptami marks the day when Lord Surya (sun) first descended on earth on His chariot and seven horses. It is said that on this day, life began on earth. Therefore, people observe this day with dedication and devotion. This year the festival will be observed on 15 August 2021.

15 August 2021- Tulsidas Jayanti

Tulsidas Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Goswami Tulsidas, a great saint, poet and writer. He is the one who wrote the Hindu epic, Ramayana. People observe this day to highlight His contribution towards Hinduism.

15 August 2021- Masik Durgashtami

Masik Durgashtami is a monthly Hindu festival that marks the eighth day of Shukla Paksha. The day is dedicated to Goddess Durga and Her manifestation of Maha Gauri. On this day, people observe fast and worship the Goddess.

16 August 2021- Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat

Hindus will be observing the fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat on 16 August 2021. The day marks the last Monday of Shravan month. On this day, people worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

17 August 2021- Simha Sankranti

This festival marks the day when the sun moves from Cancer to Leo. The day is quite significant in Kerala as it marks the onset of the Malayalam New Year. This year the day falls on 17 August 2021.

18 August 2021- Shravan Putrada Ekadashi

This is one of the 24 Ekadashis being observed in a Hindu year. The festival is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe a fast on this day and seek His blessings. It is believed that if a childless couple observes this festival, they are blessed with a healthy baby.

19 August 2021- Day Of Ashura

Day of Ashura, also known as Yawm Ashura is the 10th day of the first month, Muharram in an Islamic Year. The festival marks the day when Moses and the Israelites were saved from Pharoah by God after He made a path in the sea.

19 August 2021- Muharram

Muharram is the first month of an Islamic Year. It is believed to be one of the four sacred months in an Islamic Year. The day is observed by Muslims across the world and is regarded as an auspicious festival.

19 August 2021- Damodara Dwadashi

Damodara Ekadashi is the 12th date in the waxing phase of the moon in Shravan month. This year the festival falls on 19 August 2021. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Krishna. People observe this day by worshipping the deities and observing a fast.

20 August 2021- Varalakshmi Vrat

Varalakshmi Vrat is a popular Hindu festival observed in South India. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. It is said that those who observe this festival, the deity fulfills the wishes of that person.

20 August 2021- Pradosh Vrat

Since Pradosh Vrat is observed twice a month, the second Pradosh Vrat in August will be observed on 20 August 2021. People worship Lord Shiva and seek His blessings.

21 August 2021- Onam

Onam is a popular festival observed mostly in Kerala. It marks the rice harvest and the day when King Mahabali, visits his people. The festival is quite popular and is observed with utmost harmony. This year it will be observed on 21 August 2021.

22 August 2021- Rakshabandhan

It is another popular Hindu festival observed across the world. The festival marks the lovely bond shared by brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi on their brothers' wrists and pray for their well-being. On the other hand, brothers, swear to protect their sisters.

22 August 2021- Shravan Purnima Vrat

The festival marks the end of Shravan month. On this day, Hindus observe a fast and worship the moon. The day is believed to be highly auspicious and on this day, people perform their important work.

25 August 2021- Bahula Chaturthi

Bahula Chaturthi marks the love and affection shared by a mother and her child. On this day, mothers observe a fast and pray for their children's well-being. People worship cows on this day. This year it will be observed on 25 August 2021.

28 August 2021- Balram Jayanti

The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Balram, the God of agriculture and crops. He is also the elder brother of Lord Krishna. The festival is quite popular in Uttar Pradesh. People gather to observe the birth anniversary of Lord Balram.

30 August 2021- Janmashtami

Janmashtami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu. People observe this festival by observing a strict fast and singing devotional songs for Lord Krishna. On this day, young kids, especially little boys are worshipped.

30 August 2021- Kali Jayanti

The festival is dedicated to Goddess Kali and divine power. Hindus consider Her the epitome of power and strength. She is believed to be the Goddess of Time and Death. This year the festival will be observed on 30 August 2021.

31 August 2021- Dahi Handi

Dahi Handi is a celebration of Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna. It is more like a sports festival. People make human pyramids to climb and break a pot hung at a height. The pot is filled with curd or buttermilk.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 18:16 [IST]