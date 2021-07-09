For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 4 hrs ago Karishma Tanna And Mouni Roy Look Pretty And Fresh In Their White Skirt-Top Combo, Pick Your Favourite One!
- 6 hrs ago Soybean And Diabetes: Know How It Helps Control Glucose Levels
- 19 hrs ago Cannes 2021: Bangladeshi Actress Azmeri Haque Badhon Makes A Strong Case For Traditional Jamdani Saree
- 20 hrs ago Kashish Offers Film Grant Worth Rs 2 Lakh To Indian LGBTQ+ Filmmakers; Details Inside
Don't Miss
- News Chandigarh: Salman Khan, sister Alvira summoned in fraud, cheating case
- Technology Asus To Launch Thoughtfully Simple Products On 15 July: Tablet Or Smartphone?
- Movies Kareena Kapoor Khan Unveils Her New Book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible', Calls It Her Third Child
- Sports LPL 2021: Lanka Premier League in turmoil after unveiling of Kashmir Premier League, franchises termination
- Finance UIDAI Shares Direct Link To Verify Aadhaar Number, Check Steps Here
- Education KEAM 2021 Exam Postponed, New Dates To Be Released Soon, Check Details
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Uttar Pradesh In July
- Automobiles Bajaj Bikes Price Hike Announced July 2021: NS160, NS200, RS200, Avenger 160 & 220 Price List
Ashada Amavasya 2021: Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
Festivals
oi-Prerna Aditi
By Prerna Aditi
Amavasya is a monthly occurrence that marks the new moon day. In the Hindu culture, the Amavasya falling in Ashada month has high significance. It is also referred to as Halahari Amavasya. This year the Ashada Amavasya is falling on 9 July 2021, i.e., on Friday. Farmers belonging to the Hindu community, celebrate this day with utmost dedication. Today we are here to tell you more about this day.
Muhurta For Ashada Amavasya
As per the Hindu culture, Amavasya is observed on the fifteenth date during the waning phase i.e., the Krishna Paksha of the moon. This year the date falls on 9 July 2021. The Amavasya tithi will begin at 05:16 am on 9 July 2021. The Amavasya tithi will end at 06:46 am on 10 July 2021.
Rituals Of Ashada Amavasya
- On this day, people worship Lord Vishnu and observe a fast.
- Devotees wake up early and they clean their houses along with the puja room.
- One should take a bath in holy rivers.
- People believe that offering Tarpan (tribute) to ancestors brings good fortune.
- People also offer Arghya to Lord Surya.
- They then worship Lord Vishnby offering flowers, fruits and clothes.
- Those who observe a fast on this day, break the same during the evening after worshipping Lord Vishnu.
Significance Of Ashada Amavasya
- According to the Indian climate,rainy season usually begins during or at the end of the month of Ashada.
- For farmers, the rainy season is quite important and therefore, they celebrate this new moon day as Halahari Amavasya.
- Farmers observe Ashada Amavasya by worshipping their plows and farming equipment.
- People believe, offering prayers and tribute to one's ancestors removes troubles and negativity from their lives.
- Lord Vishnu is usually worshiped on this day.
- Right after the Ashada Amavasya, the Chaumasa or Chaturmasa begins.
Comments
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Read more about: ashada amavasya 2021 ashada amavasya amavasya