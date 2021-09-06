Amavasya 2021: Date, Time, Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

According to the Hindu Calendar, Amavasya or Amavas is called the New Moon day. Also, the one that is celebrated in the Bhadrapada Amavasya is called Bhadrapada Maas. The day is also referred to as Pithori Amavasya or Kushopatini Amavasya. Scroll down the article to know about Bhadrapada Amavasya, its significance and the rituals associated with it.

Bhadrapada or Pithori Amavasya 2021 Date

This year in 2021, Bhadrapada or Pithori Amavasya will be observed from 6 September to 7 September. People who refer to the Amavasyant calendar, refer to this day as Sharavana Amavasya.

Bhadrapada or Pithori Amavasya 2021 Tithi Timings And Muhurat

The Amavasya Tithi begins on 6 September at 7:38 am and will end on 7 September at 6:21 am. The Pithori Amavasya Pradosh Muhurat is between 6:37 pm to 8:54 pm.

Bhadrapada Amavasya Is Called Pithori Amavasya

Bhadrapada Amavasya is a very significant day for women as on this day they pray to Goddess Durga and the Chausath Yogini, i.e. the 64 forms of Yogini. It is a ritual to make small idols with wheat flour and hence the term Pithori is given, a term which is derived from the Sanskrit word 'Pith' and it means dough. Devotees believe that Goddess Parvati narrated the importance of keeping a vrat (fast) on this day to Indrani, who is also known as Shahchi, and the wife of Indra Dev.

Bhadrapada or Pithori Amavasya 2021: Rituals And Significance

People perform puja and buy, and use sacred Kusha grass, which is used while performing the puja. It is said that this grass has healing properties and is believed to be the abode of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. On this day, people wear a twirled strand of the Kusha grass as a right ring finger and Kusha grass is also used while performing puja or penance. Kusha grass is an integral part of this Amavasya Tithi, which is called Kushopatini Amavasya. Goddess is worshipped on this day by women for their children's wellbeing.

Story first published: Monday, September 6, 2021, 13:08 [IST]