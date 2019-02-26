ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The Significance Of Janaki Jayanti

    By Ishi

    Janaki Jayanti falls on the eighth day during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Falgun as per the Hindu calendar. As per the Gregorian, it corresponds to the months of February and March. This year Janaki Jayanti will be observed on 26 February 2019.

    The Significance Of Janaki Jayanti

    Most Read: Nineteen Avatars Of Lord Shiva

    This day marks the birth of Goddess Sita. Given below is the story of her birth, the rituals followed on Janaki Jayanti and more. Check out.

    Array

    Drought In Janakpuri

    There was a time when Janakpuri, the kingdom of King Janak, saw no rains. It was a drought not only for the agricultural land but also in terms of the availability of food for the masses. As a remedy, King Janak was told by knowledgeable priests and saints that he should perform a Yagya.

    Array

    Yagya Organised By King Janak

    Hence, a Yagya was organised on the Ashtami Tithi during Shukla Paksha in the month of Falgun. As a part of the Yagya, King Janak would have to plough his fields once. Therefore, the king went for ploughing. While ploughing, the king found an earthen pot, kept in the farm. As he checked, King Janak was surprised to see that there was a baby girl inside the pot. The girl seemed to be a newborn.

    Array

    King Janak Adopts The Girl

    King Janak did not have a child of his own then. So seeing the abandoned girl, he thought of adopting her. He took her to his home. Since the girl was found while ploughing the field, she was named Sita, which is a word in Maithili language, meaning plough. Sita being the daughter of King Janak, is also known as Janaki.

    Array

    Sita, An Incarnation Of Goddess Lakshmi

    Sita was later married to Ram, the prince of Ayodhya and incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Sita is believed to be the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Lord Vishnu.

    Array

    Janaki Jayanti Rituals

    The devotees observing this auspicious day should get up and take bath during the Brahma Muhurta only. Install the idol in which Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman are shown together (such an idol is known as Ram Darbar), on a red-coloured cloth. Offer yellow flowers and all the sixteen items of shringar to the Goddess. (you can get these prepared in the market).

    Following this, also chant the below-given mantras 108 times each.

    1. Om Shri Sitayai Namah
    2. Om Shri Sita Ramay Namah

    Many people also observe a fast on this day. While many people observe it as a fasting day also, it is believed that when married women observe this fast, they get relief from all the problems of life.

    Hindu Auspicious Days In The Month Of February

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 17:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue