The Significance Of Janaki Jayanti

Drought In Janakpuri There was a time when Janakpuri, the kingdom of King Janak, saw no rains. It was a drought not only for the agricultural land but also in terms of the availability of food for the masses. As a remedy, King Janak was told by knowledgeable priests and saints that he should perform a Yagya.

Yagya Organised By King Janak Hence, a Yagya was organised on the Ashtami Tithi during Shukla Paksha in the month of Falgun. As a part of the Yagya, King Janak would have to plough his fields once. Therefore, the king went for ploughing. While ploughing, the king found an earthen pot, kept in the farm. As he checked, King Janak was surprised to see that there was a baby girl inside the pot. The girl seemed to be a newborn.

King Janak Adopts The Girl King Janak did not have a child of his own then. So seeing the abandoned girl, he thought of adopting her. He took her to his home. Since the girl was found while ploughing the field, she was named Sita, which is a word in Maithili language, meaning plough. Sita being the daughter of King Janak, is also known as Janaki.

Sita, An Incarnation Of Goddess Lakshmi Sita was later married to Ram, the prince of Ayodhya and incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Sita is believed to be the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Lord Vishnu.