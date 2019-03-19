The Date, Time & Rituals Of Phalgun Purnima

Phalgun Purnima 2019 This year, Phalgun Purnima will be observed on 20 March. The tithi will begin at 10.44 am on 20 March and will end at 7.12 am on 21 March. Sunrise will happen at 5.48 am and sunset at 5.47 pm.

Fast, Puja And Other Rituals Are Performed Devotees should get up early and take bath during Brahma Muhurat on this day. It is considered highly rewarding if one can take a holy bath. Holy bath refers to the bath taken in a holy river. After taking a bath, one should perform puja and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. This should be followed by a recitation of the Satyanarayan Path. One can visit a temple of Lord Vishnu after this. Many people also observe a fast on this day, in dedication to Lord Vishnu.

Chant Gayatri Mantra & Lord Narayana Mantra It is also believed to be highly rewarding if one chants the Gayatri mantra and "Om Namoh Narayana" mantra 1008 times each. Since the day is associated with Lord Vishnu, making donations can be very fruitful. Donations form an integral part of not just the Hindu religion but many other religions. Hence, you can give any item of use to the poor and needy on this day. It is also believed to be highly rewarding if one chants the Gayatri mantra and "Om Namoh Narayana" mantra 1008 times each. Since the day is associated with Lord Vishnu, making donations can be very fruitful. Donations form an integral part of not just the Hindu religion but many other religions. Hence, you can give any item of use to the poor and needy on this day. All You Need To Know About Holi 2019

Various Names Of Phalgun Purnima Phalgun Purnima is the last Purnima as per the Hindu Panchang. Since it comes during spring, and spring is known as Vasant, the day is also known as Vasant Purnima. In Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Phalgun Purnima, the ritual of Kama Dahanam is performed on this day. It is also called Kaman Pandigai in Tamil Nadu and Kamuni Panduga in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The day is known as Dol Purnima in West Bengal.