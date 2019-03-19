ENGLISH

    The Date, Time & Rituals Of Phalgun Purnima

    By

    Phalgun Purnima falls on the fifteenth day or full moon day in the month of Phalgun as per the Hindu calendar. Though many other festivals are observed on this day, the Phalgun Purnima day is itself very significant and auspicious for the worship of Lord Vishnu.

    The Date, Time & Rituals Of Phalgun Purnima

    Phalgun Purnima will be observed on 20 March this year. Given below are all the details about this auspicious day. Take a look.

    Array

    Phalgun Purnima 2019

    This year, Phalgun Purnima will be observed on 20 March. The tithi will begin at 10.44 am on 20 March and will end at 7.12 am on 21 March. Sunrise will happen at 5.48 am and sunset at 5.47 pm.

    Array

    Fast, Puja And Other Rituals Are Performed

    Devotees should get up early and take bath during Brahma Muhurat on this day. It is considered highly rewarding if one can take a holy bath. Holy bath refers to the bath taken in a holy river. After taking a bath, one should perform puja and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. This should be followed by a recitation of the Satyanarayan Path. One can visit a temple of Lord Vishnu after this. Many people also observe a fast on this day, in dedication to Lord Vishnu.

    Array

    Chant Gayatri Mantra & Lord Narayana Mantra

    It is also believed to be highly rewarding if one chants the Gayatri mantra and "Om Namoh Narayana" mantra 1008 times each. Since the day is associated with Lord Vishnu, making donations can be very fruitful. Donations form an integral part of not just the Hindu religion but many other religions. Hence, you can give any item of use to the poor and needy on this day. It is also believed to be highly rewarding if one chants the Gayatri mantra and "Om Namoh Narayana" mantra 1008 times each. Since the day is associated with Lord Vishnu, making donations can be very fruitful. Donations form an integral part of not just the Hindu religion but many other religions. Hence, you can give any item of use to the poor and needy on this day.

    Array

    Various Names Of Phalgun Purnima

    Phalgun Purnima is the last Purnima as per the Hindu Panchang. Since it comes during spring, and spring is known as Vasant, the day is also known as Vasant Purnima. In Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Phalgun Purnima, the ritual of Kama Dahanam is performed on this day. It is also called Kaman Pandigai in Tamil Nadu and Kamuni Panduga in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The day is known as Dol Purnima in West Bengal.

    Array

    Birth Anniversary Of Goddess Lakshmi

    Since Goddess Lakshmi was born on this day, this day becomes even more auspicious and Lakshmi Jayanti is also celebrated.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 12:49 [IST]
