ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    List Of Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat Dates 2019

    By

    Lord Ganesha is the bringer of auspiciousness. He blesses even the inauspicious and turns it into auspicious. A day, on the Chaturthi Tithi, every year, is dedicated to the worship of this trunk-headed lord. No sacred event begins without invoking Lord Ganesha. It is believed that his own father Lord Shiva also invokes him for auspiciousness. This Chaturthi, is of two types, since there are two fortnights in a month. The one falling during Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi, the other, falling during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. People observe fasts on this day and eat food only after the evening Puja. Given below is the list of all the Chaturthis falling in the year 2019.

    Array

    January Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat

    Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat in January 2019 will be on January 10, 2019. The sunrise will happen at 7.19 am and the sun set at 5.38 pm. It would be Shatabhisha Nakshatra. The Puja timings are 11.27 am to 1.30 pm.

    Most Read: Ganesha Mantras For Chaturthi

    Array

    February Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat

    Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat in February would fall on 8 February. The sunrise and sunset timings are 7.09 am and 6.02 pm, respectively. It would be Bhadrapada Nakshatra. The auspicious Puja timings are 11.30 am to 1.41 pm.

    Array

    March Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat

    Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat in March will fall on 10 March. The sunrise and sunset timings are 6.41 am and 6.22 pm, respectively. It would be Ashwini Nakshatra. Puja timings would be from 11.21 am to 1.42 pm.

    Array

    April Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat

    Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat will be on 9 April. The sunrise and sunset timings are 6.07 am and 6.39 pm, respectively. Kritika Nakshatra would prevail. The auspicious Puja timings would be from 11.08 am to 1.38 pm.

    Array

    May Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat

    Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat would be on 8 May. The sunrise and sunset timings are 5.39 am and 6.56 pm, respectively. Mrigashira Nakshatra would prevail. The auspicious Puja timings would be from 10.58 am to 1.37 pm.

    Array

    June Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat

    Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat would fall on 6 June. The sunrise and sunset timings are 5.27 am and 7.12 pm, respectively. The Nakshatra would be Punarvasu. The auspicious Puja timings would be from 10.58 am to 1.37 pm.

    Array

    July Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat

    Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat would be observed on 6 July. The sunrise and sunset timings are 5.33 am and 7.19 pm, respectively. Magha Nakshatra would prevail. The auspicious Puja timings would be from 11.03 am to 1.10 pm.

    Array

    August Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat

    Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat would be observed on 4 August. Sunrise and sunset timings are 5.48 am and 7.06 pm, respectively. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra would prevail. The auspicious Puja timings would be from 11.07 am to 1.47 pm.

    Array

    September Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat

    Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat would be observed on 2 September. Sunrise and sunset timings are 6.12 am and 6.40 pm, respectively. Hasta Nakshatra would prevail. The auspicious Puja timings would be from 11.05 am to 1.36 pm.

    Array

    October Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat

    There would be two Vinayaka Chaturthis in this month. Vinayaka Chaturthi would be observed on 2 October. The sunrise time would be 6.18 am and the sunset time would be 6.03 pm. Vishakha Nakshatra would prevail. The auspicious Puja Muhurat would be from 11.00 am to 11.40 am.

    The other one would be on 31 October. The sunrise would happen at 6.36 am and sunset would happen at 5.33 pm. Jyeshtha Nakshatra would prevail. The Puja timings for which would be from 10.59 am to 1.10 pm.

    Array

    November Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat

    Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat would be observed on 30 November. The sunrise would take place at 6.59 am and sunset at 5.20 pm. It would be Purva Ashadhi Nakshatra prevailing on this day. The auspicious Puja timings would be from 11.08 am to 1.12 pm.

    Most Read: Hindu Auspicious Days In February 2019

    Array

    December Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat

    Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat in December would fall on 30 December. Sun would rise at 5.17 am and would set at 5.30 pm. Dhanishtha Nakshatra would prevail. Puja Muhurat would be from 11.22 am to 1.25 pm.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 15:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue