List Of Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat Dates 2019
Lord Ganesha is the bringer of auspiciousness. He blesses even the inauspicious and turns it into auspicious. A day, on the Chaturthi Tithi, every year, is dedicated to the worship of this trunk-headed lord. No sacred event begins without invoking Lord Ganesha. It is believed that his own father Lord Shiva also invokes him for auspiciousness. This Chaturthi, is of two types, since there are two fortnights in a month. The one falling during Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi, the other, falling during Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. People observe fasts on this day and eat food only after the evening Puja. Given below is the list of all the Chaturthis falling in the year 2019.
January Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat
Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat in January 2019 will be on January 10, 2019. The sunrise will happen at 7.19 am and the sun set at 5.38 pm. It would be Shatabhisha Nakshatra. The Puja timings are 11.27 am to 1.30 pm.
February Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat
Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat in February would fall on 8 February. The sunrise and sunset timings are 7.09 am and 6.02 pm, respectively. It would be Bhadrapada Nakshatra. The auspicious Puja timings are 11.30 am to 1.41 pm.
March Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat
Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat in March will fall on 10 March. The sunrise and sunset timings are 6.41 am and 6.22 pm, respectively. It would be Ashwini Nakshatra. Puja timings would be from 11.21 am to 1.42 pm.
April Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat
Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat will be on 9 April. The sunrise and sunset timings are 6.07 am and 6.39 pm, respectively. Kritika Nakshatra would prevail. The auspicious Puja timings would be from 11.08 am to 1.38 pm.
May Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat
Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat would be on 8 May. The sunrise and sunset timings are 5.39 am and 6.56 pm, respectively. Mrigashira Nakshatra would prevail. The auspicious Puja timings would be from 10.58 am to 1.37 pm.
June Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat
Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat would fall on 6 June. The sunrise and sunset timings are 5.27 am and 7.12 pm, respectively. The Nakshatra would be Punarvasu. The auspicious Puja timings would be from 10.58 am to 1.37 pm.
July Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat
Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat would be observed on 6 July. The sunrise and sunset timings are 5.33 am and 7.19 pm, respectively. Magha Nakshatra would prevail. The auspicious Puja timings would be from 11.03 am to 1.10 pm.
August Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat
Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat would be observed on 4 August. Sunrise and sunset timings are 5.48 am and 7.06 pm, respectively. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra would prevail. The auspicious Puja timings would be from 11.07 am to 1.47 pm.
September Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat
Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat would be observed on 2 September. Sunrise and sunset timings are 6.12 am and 6.40 pm, respectively. Hasta Nakshatra would prevail. The auspicious Puja timings would be from 11.05 am to 1.36 pm.
October Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat
There would be two Vinayaka Chaturthis in this month. Vinayaka Chaturthi would be observed on 2 October. The sunrise time would be 6.18 am and the sunset time would be 6.03 pm. Vishakha Nakshatra would prevail. The auspicious Puja Muhurat would be from 11.00 am to 11.40 am.
The other one would be on 31 October. The sunrise would happen at 6.36 am and sunset would happen at 5.33 pm. Jyeshtha Nakshatra would prevail. The Puja timings for which would be from 10.59 am to 1.10 pm.
November Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat
Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat would be observed on 30 November. The sunrise would take place at 6.59 am and sunset at 5.20 pm. It would be Purva Ashadhi Nakshatra prevailing on this day. The auspicious Puja timings would be from 11.08 am to 1.12 pm.