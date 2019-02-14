TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Vidhi, Puja Vidhi, Rules and Benefits
There are 24 Ekadashis in a year with two Ekadashis in each month. The Ekadashi that falls during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magh is known as Jaya Ekadashi. Every Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. However, all these Ekadashis are given different names. Let us explore how Jaya Ekadashi is different and the Puja Vidhi and other rituals on this day. Since the month of Magh is dedicated to Lord Shiva, he is also worshipped on this Ekadashi.
Jaya Ekadashi 2019
Observed as a festival by some and a fasting day for many, it falls during January or February as per the Gregorian calendar. Jaya Ekadashi 2019 will be observed on 16 February, Sunday. This Ekadashi is also known as Bhoumi Ekadashi or Bhishma Ekadashi. Jaya Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 1.18 am on 15 February and will continue till 11.01 am on 17 January. The Shubh Muhurat to perform Parana would be from 7.02 am to 8.10 am on 17 February.
Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Vidhi
Jaya Ekadashi fast begins from the Dashami Tithi itself, that is a day before the main fast. The devotees do not eat anything after sunrise, some after the sunset. However, there are some who believe the fast begins only from the Ekadashi Tithi. Either way, the devotees should not eat or drink anything on this day. A whole night vigil should be observed. Priests should be offered food on the next day and then only the observer of the fast should eat anything.
Those who cannot stay without food can also observe a partial fast by eating fruits and taking milk.
Jaya Ekadashi Puja Vidhi
Prayers are offered before an idol of Lord Vishnu. An offering of sandalwood paste, sesame seeds, and fruits is made after lighting the lamp before the idol. The devotees can chant Vishnu Sahastranaam and Narayan Stotra.
Rules To Be Observed On Ekadashi
An Ekadashi fast is not considered complete without making donations. One must donate items of use to the poor and needy as per one's capability.
Everybody, whether observing the fast or not, should abstain from rice. Non-vegetarian food as well as onion, garlic and alcohol also should be avoided.
Significance And Benefits Of Jaya Ekadashi
The mention of Jaya Ekadashi can be found in Padma Puran and Bhavishyothara Puran. Lord Krishna had also explained the significance of Jaya Ekadashi to the eldest Pandava and one of his disciples, Yudhishthira. The biggest among the benefits is that the sins get washed away. Brahma Hatya is one of the biggest sins in Hinduism. It is said that if observed with utter dedication, this fast has the power to wash away even this sin of a devotee.
It is believed that Ekadashi fast purifies both the body and the mind of a person.