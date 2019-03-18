TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Holi 2019: Astrological Tips For Peace And Prosperity
Holi is around the corner and preparations are in full swing. New clothes, delicious foods, different colours and many guests, all make the day of Holi special. The moments of happiness can become even more special through some tips that astrologists recommend to us. Read these simple astrological tips which can add happiness, peace and prosperity to your lives.
1. To Become Prosperous
On the evening of Holi, couples should worship the Moon God. Take a silver plate or a plate made with any white metal. Now keep some dry dates and fox nuts (makhana) as an offering in the plate. Light a diya and offer milk to the moon (perform Abhishekam) and then offer prayers after lighting the incense. Offer a white sweet or sabudana kheer as the bhog. Seek the blessings of Moon God for prosperity.
2. To Receive The Money From Debtors
Have you been unable to take back the money you had given as loan to somebody? Take a dried twig of pomegranate tree. Write the name of the person who had borrowed money from you on the twig. Throw it in the fire of Holika Dahan. It is believed that this will help get back the money that you had lent to the person.
3. To Reduce Excessive Expenditure
On the day of Holika Dahan, take some ash after the ritual of Holika Dahan. Keep the ash tied in the knot of a red cloth. Keep this cloth in your cash cupboard or wallet. This reduces the excessive outflow of money from the house.
4. To Remove Negativity From The House
On the day of Holika Dahan, sprinkle some red colour (red gulaal) at the main gates of the house. Thereafter, light two four-faced diyas (diyas in which four wicks can be lighted, one in each direction) and place each on one side of the main gate. Wait till the oil/ghee gets over and throw the diyas in the fire of Holika Dahan. This will remove the negativity from the house.
5. To Ensure Financial Stability
Take a red cloth. Now place a pearl, a conch shell and a silver coin in a packet of red colour (red gulaal), and tie these together in the red coloured cloth. Place this inside the cash cupboard.
6. To Increase The Positive Energy In The House
Sit facing towards the east on the night of Holi on an asana (cloth used to sit while performing puja). Take seven cowries and a conch shell. Install these on a heap of red lentils (masoor dal). Take a rosary of coral beads or a Tulsi rosary and chant the following Mantra 108 times.
Om Gam Ganpataye Namah.
Dig a pit in a secluded place and bury all these in that pit after the chant is completed. This helps the flow of positive energy in the house.