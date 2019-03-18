Holi 2019: Astrological Tips For Peace And Prosperity

1. To Become Prosperous On the evening of Holi, couples should worship the Moon God. Take a silver plate or a plate made with any white metal. Now keep some dry dates and fox nuts (makhana) as an offering in the plate. Light a diya and offer milk to the moon (perform Abhishekam) and then offer prayers after lighting the incense. Offer a white sweet or sabudana kheer as the bhog. Seek the blessings of Moon God for prosperity. Most Read: Choose Holi Colours As Per Zodiac Sign



2. To Receive The Money From Debtors Have you been unable to take back the money you had given as loan to somebody? Take a dried twig of pomegranate tree. Write the name of the person who had borrowed money from you on the twig. Throw it in the fire of Holika Dahan. It is believed that this will help get back the money that you had lent to the person.

3. To Reduce Excessive Expenditure On the day of Holika Dahan, take some ash after the ritual of Holika Dahan. Keep the ash tied in the knot of a red cloth. Keep this cloth in your cash cupboard or wallet. This reduces the excessive outflow of money from the house.

4. To Remove Negativity From The House On the day of Holika Dahan, sprinkle some red colour (red gulaal) at the main gates of the house. Thereafter, light two four-faced diyas (diyas in which four wicks can be lighted, one in each direction) and place each on one side of the main gate. Wait till the oil/ghee gets over and throw the diyas in the fire of Holika Dahan. This will remove the negativity from the house.

5. To Ensure Financial Stability Take a red cloth. Now place a pearl, a conch shell and a silver coin in a packet of red colour (red gulaal), and tie these together in the red coloured cloth. Place this inside the cash cupboard. Most Read: Rituals Associated With Holi