Hindu Auspicious Days In The Month Of January 2019

1. Saphala Ekadashi - 1 January 2019 Ekadashi is the eleventh day of the fortnight of a month. Each Ekadashi is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. The first Ekadashi of this year will be observed on January 1, and is known as Saphala Ekadashi. It is said that worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day helps achieve success in all ventures.

2. Pradosh Vrat - 3 January 2019 Pradosh Vrat falls on the fourteenth day of the fortnight. It is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. January Pradosh Vrat shall be observed on 3 January 2019. Both Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are offered prayers to on this day. Pradosh is the other name for the evening in Hindi. Since the Puja is done in the evening, it is known as Pradosh Vrat.

3. Masik Shivratri - 4 January 2019 Masik Shivratri, is that day when the devotees of Lord Shiva offer water and milk on a Shivlinga. Since the day is dedicated to Lord Shiva, it is known as Shivratri. While a Shivratri is observed every month, there are only two major Shivratris in a year. This month it will be observed on 4 January 2019.

4. Paush Amavasya - January 5 2019 Amavasya is the Indian name for a full moon night. This day is considered for worshipping the long-dead ancestors. This Amavasya falls on a Saturday and therefore it is known as Shani Amavasya. The Amavasya falling in the Paush month is known as Paush Amavasya. This month it will be observed on 5 January 2019.

5. Hanuman Jayanti - 5 January 2019 Hanuman Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. It is believed that it is on this day that the energy of Lord Hanuman is abundantly available to take blessings from. Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on 5 January 2019 this year.

6. Surya Grahan - 6 January 2019 Surya Grahan is the Indian name for a solar eclipse. A total of five solar eclipses will occur this year. The first one of the year will be observed on 6 January 2019. While the temples remain closed during the eclipse timings, a number of precautions need to be taken for health as well.

7. Chandra Darshan - 7 January 2019 Chandra Darshan takes place one or two days after the new moon when the moon is sighted for the first time after the new moon. It is said that watching this moon, proves lucky and brings fortune to a person's life. Chandra Darshan would take place on 7 January 2019 this year.

8. Vinayaka Chaturthi - 10 January 2019 Chaturthi is the fourth day of the fortnight according to Hindu calendar. Since it is dedicated to the worship of Lord Ganesha, it is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. This year it will be observed on 10 January 2019. While most of the people observe this day by keeping fasts, some just visit the temples and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha.

9. Skanda Shashti - 12 January 2019 Skanda Shashti is dedicated to the worship of the brother of Lord Ganesha, named Skanda. He is also known as Murugan, Kartikeyan or Subramanyam. Worshipped in entire India, the deity is very popular in the Southern parts of the country. People observe a fast on this day, which will fall on 12 January 2019.

10. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti – 12 January 2019 A patriotic Saint, Swami Vivekananda was born on 12 January 2018. His birth anniversary is popularly known as Vivekananda Jayanti. According to Hindu calendar, he was born after seven days of the Paush Purnima, on Krishna Paksha Saptami. The Gregorian date January 12 is observed as National Youth Day. His disciples organise functions trying to propagate his teachings.

11. Bhanu Saptami - 13 January 2019 Bhanu is another name for Surya Dev. Saptami Tithi and Sunday, both are dedicated to Surya Dev. So when both the Saptami Tithi and Sunday fall on the same day, it is known as Bhanu Saptami. The day is considered auspicious for performing Pitra Tarpan. Offering sweets to Surya Dev on this day is also considered good. Fasting on this day helps relieve parents and spouse from long drawn illnesses.

12. Masik Durgashtami - 14 January 2019 Durga Ashtami or Durgashtami is the eighth day of the fortnight which is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. People observe fasts, offer food to small girls and offer sweets in temples to Goddess Durga on this day. While the most significant Durga Ashtami comes during the Navratras, this is the monthly Ashtami, which will fall on 14 January this month.

13. Makar Sankranti - 14 January 2019 Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival but is observed according to the Gregorian calendar on 14th January every year. This festival is dedicated to the Sun God, that is Surya Dev. The festival corresponds with various other festivals such as Pedda Panduga, Pongal, Magh Bihu, Magh Mela, etc. However, some of these are just other names of the same festival.

14. Pongal - 15 January 2019 Pongal, is a harvest festival in Tamil Nadu, Pudducherry, Srilanka and for all the Tamilians throughout India and across the globe. This festival marks the beginning of the journey of Sun towards the north, which continues for a period of six months. This year, it will be observed from January 15 to January 18.

15. Magh Bihu - 15 January 2019 It is the festival which corresponds with Makar Sankranti. It marks the end of harvest season in the state. Since it falls in the Magha month according to the Hindu calendar (Jan-Feb), it is called Magh Bihu. It will also be observed on 15 January 2019.

16. Pausha Putrada Ekadashi – 17 January 2019 The Ekadashi that will be observed during the Krishna Paksha in the month of Paush is known as Pausha Putrada Ekadashi. It is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu and couples worship him on this day for getting a good son as the blessing.

17. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti – 13 January 2019 Guru Gobind Singh was the tenth Guru of the Sikhs. Prayers and offerings are made to him while a religious function is observed on this day by the Sikh communities across the world. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will be observed on 13 January 2019.

18. Banada Ashtami - 14 January 2019 The second Ashtami Tithi of the month which falls during the Shukla Paksha is known as Paush Shukla Ashtami. This is the day when Shakambari Navratri begins, this year from 14 January to 21 January 2019. Goddess Shakambari is another incarnation of Goddess Bhagvati.

19. Lohri - 14 January 2019 A popular Punjabi festival celebrated by the Hindus and Sikhs mainly those in Punjab, this festival falls on January 13, a day before Makar Sankranti. While people gather together and exchange sweets and gifts, a popular song is sung which details about a person who used to steal from the rich and distribute among the poor.

20. Rohini Vrat -18 January 2019 Rohini Vrat is observed by the Jain community. It falls on the day when Rohini Nakshatra (constellation) rises in the sky. One gets relieved from all the problems of materialistic life, by observing a fast on this day. Rohini Vrat will be observed on 18 January 2019.

21. Pradosh Vrat - 19 January 2019 As there are two Chaturdashi Tithis, in one month, one occurring in each fortnight, there are two Pradosh Vrats. The second Pradosh Vrat will be observed on 18 January 2019.

22. Shri Satyanarayan Vrat - 21 January 2019 Shri Satyanarayan is one of the forms of Lord Vishnu. A Purnima day is considered to be the most auspicious day to offer prayers to him. While devotees observe a fast, they observe a Puja also. Satyanarayan Vrat will be observed on 21 January, 2019.

23. Sankashti Chaturthi - 24 January 2019 The second Chaturthi of the month, which falls during the Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi. This day is also dedicated to Lord Ganesha and devotees observe a fast on this day. Sankasthi Chaturthi will be observed on 24 January 2019.