Hindu Auspicious Days In The Month Of February 2019

2 February 2019 – Pradosh Vrat, Meru Trayodashi Pradosh Vrat is a fasting day dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. When Pradosh Vrat falls on a Saturday, it is known as Shani Prashi Vrat. A Tamil festival, Meru Trayodashi will also be celebrated on this day. Along with these, this Pradosh Vrat day will be observed as Masik Shivratri which generally comes a day after the Pradosh Vrat.

4 February 2019 – Magh Amavasya/Mouni Amavasya Magh Amavasya refers to the Amavasya that falls in the month of Magh or Marghashirsha. This year it will fall on 4 February 2019. It will also be known as Mouni Amavasya. Amavasya Tithi will begin at 23.52 pm on 3 February and will end at 2.33 am on 5 February.

5 February 2019 – Magh Navratri Gupt Navratri will begin on 5 February, when it would be the Ghat Sthapana day. Pratipada Tithi will begin at 2.33 pm on 5 February and will end at 5.15 pm on 6 February. Goddess Durga is worshipped for a period of nine days beginning from the day of Ghatsthapana.

6 February 2019 – Chandra Darshan Chandra Darshan follows on the next day after Amavasya. It is said that seeing the moon just after an Amavasya is very auspicious. Many people also observe it as a fasting day. Chandra Darshan will be observed on 6 February, where the timings for Chandra Darshan would be from 6 pm - 7.19 pm.

8 February 2019 – Vinayaka Chaturthi Falling on the Chaturthi Tithi during Shukla Paksha or the bright phase of the moon is the Vinayaka Chaturthi. The day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha; devotees observe fast on this day. The Chaturthi Tithi Puja timings will be from 11.30 am to 1.41 pm on 8 February 2019. Since it will be Ganesha Jayanti also on this day, astrologers advise that sighting the moon has to be avoided from 10.18 am to 21.18 pm on 8 February and from 9.42 am to 22.00 pm on 9 February 2019.

9 February 2019 – Vasant Panchami Panchami Tithi will begin at 12.25 pm on 9 February and will end at 2.08 pm on 10 February 2019. The day marks the onset of the spring season on this day, and Goddess Saraswati is worshipped. Vasant Panchami Puja Muhurta will be from 12.26 pm to 12.35 pm.

10 February 2019 – Skanda Shashthi Skanda Shashthi is the Shashthi Tithi dedicated to Lord Skanda. It falls on the Shashthi Tithi during Shukla Paksha. Lord Skanda is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and brother of Lord Ganesha. Devotees keep fast for and offer prayers to him on this day.

12 February 2019 – Rath Saptami, Narmada Jayanti Saptami of Magh Shukla Paksha is known as Rath Saptami. It is dedicated to Lord Surya Dev. It is also considered to be the birthday of Surya Dev. It is said that all types of sins get washed off by worshipping Surya Dev on this day. Saptami Tithi will begin at 3.20 pm on 11 February and will end at 3.24 pm on 12 February. Narmada Jayanti is observed by worshipping river Narmada. It is especially observed in Amarkantak, the place of origin of the river Narmada.

13 February 2019 – Masik Durgashtami, Bhishma Ashtami, Kumbh Sankranti, Masik Karthigai Devotees of Goddess Durga observe fast and worship her on Durgashtami. It is also the death anniversary of Bhishma Pitamah; hence, known as Bhishma Ashtami. Ashtami Tithi will begin at 3.54 pm on 12 February and will end at 3.46 pm on 13 February. This day will also be observed as Kumbh Sankranti. There are total twelve Sankrantis in a year; all considered auspicious for donations and other forms of charity. Masik Karthigai will also be celebrated on this day, a prominent festival for the Tamil Hindus.

14 February 2019 – Rohini Vrat Rohini Vrat is observed by Jain women for the long life of their husbands. Rohini is the name of one of the Nakshatras or constellations as per astrology. Hence, the fast is observed during this time.

16 February 2019 – Jaya Ekadashi, Bhishma Dwadashi Jaya Ekadashi will be observed on 16 February 2019. It is one of the Ekadashis dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 1.19 pm on 15 February and will end at 11.02 am on 16 February. Dwadashi Tithi will also be observed on 16 February, thus Bhishma Dwadsahi will also fall on the same day.

17 February 2019 – Pradosh Vrat Pradosh Vrat is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Since the Puja is performed during the evening, which is Pradosh in Sanskrit, the day is known as Pradosh Vrat. It falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi.

19 February 2019 - Magh Purnima, Guru Ravidas Jayanti, Lalitha Jayanti, Masi Magam Purnima falling in the month of Magha is known as Magha Purnima. The day is auspicious for religious baths and donations. Purnima Tithi will begin at 1.11 pm on 19 February and will end at 21.23 pm on the same day. It is also observed as a fasting day. It is also the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a famous saint of the Bhakti Movement. A Tamil festival, Masi Magam will also be observed on the same day.

20 February 2019 – Attukal Pongal The famous festival Attukal Pongal will be observed on 20 February. The festival is primarily celebrated at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Kerala and by the Malayali Hindus. It will be observed on 20 February 2019.

22 February 2019 – Dwijapriya Sankashthi Chaturthi Sankashti Chaturthi is the Chaturthi that falls on the Chaturthi Tithi during the Krishna Paksha or the dark phase of the moon. The day is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and devotees observe fast to please the deity. Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 10.49 am on 2 February and will end at 8.10 am on 23 February 2019.

24 February 2019 – Yashoda Jayanti Observed on the Shashthi Tithi during the Shukla Paksha, this day is dedicated to Mata Yashoda, the mother of Lord Krishna. Shashthi Tithi on this day will begin at 6.13 am on 24 February and will end at 5.04 am on 25 February.

25 February 2019 – Shabari Jayanti Shabari was one of the most popular devotees of Lord Rama. Her birth anniversary is observed on the Saptami Tithi during Krishna Paksha. This year it will be observed on 25 February. Saptami Tithi will begin at 5.04 am on 25 February and will end at 4.46 am on 26 February.

26 February 2019 – Kalashtmi, Janak Jayanti Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha is observed as Kalashtami. This day is dedicated to Lord Kaal Bhairav. Since Kalashtami is observed every month, the most significant is the one observed during Marghashirsha.