Importance Of Celebrating Ratha Sapthami

Significance Of The Sun In Hindu Mythology Lord Surya is a very important God, according to the Hindu mythology. He is said to be the source of life on Earth. The heat and light it provides, helps the plants to grow, which sustain both humans and animals on the planet.

Basically, all life on earth is due to the Sun God. The Sun also forms the centre of our solar system, with all the nine planets revolving around it. The Sun also is a very important part in Vedic astrology. Its position in the birth chart of a person, just like the position of many other planets, impacts the life and personality of an individual as per astrology.

Sun is also the lord of the zodiac Leo, as per astrology.

What Is Ratha Sapthami And When Is It Celebrated? Ratha Sapthami is a festival of the Hindus, which is especially dedicated to the Sun lord. It is celebrated every year on the seventh day of the Hindu month of Maagha.

It is the time when Lord Surya travels to the Northern hemisphere in his chariot drawn by seven horses. This is a symbolic representation of the arrival of the spring season and a new agricultural season as well.

Some scriptures also mention that it was the birthday of Lord Surya himself. This year, Ratha Sapthami will be celebrated on 12 February.

This day is grandly observed in the states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. Other names of Ratha Sapthami include Magha Sapthami, which is celebrated in Orissa and as Surya Jayanti in other regions.

Significance Of Ratha Sapthami Ratha Sapthami is considered to be a very auspicious day for the Hindus. It is at this time when the Sun moves from the Southeast to the Northeast.

It also symbolises a new season for the farmers. According to ancient scriptures, the Sun God is the provider of health and wealth.

It is believed that whoever wakes up early in the morning and worships the Sun, he will be bestowed with the God's blessings all throughout the year and will have a good harvest season.

It is also said that Lord Surya was born on this day to his parents sage Kashyapa and Aditi. The most common image of Lord Surya, which is worshipped on this day is that he rides his Ratha or the chariot, which is drawn by seven horses. These seven horses represent the seven colours of the rainbow.