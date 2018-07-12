Mistakes To Avoid During Gupt Navratri

We must remember that it will be the fifteenth day of the Krishna Paksha and hence, it will be Amavasya Tithi. But since the Amavasya tithi will be until 2.33 am, the Navratri will begin from the same day. Navratri will begin from Pratipada Tithi and the Ghatsthapana Muhurta will be from 9.04 am to 10.24 am. It will be Dhanishtha Nakshatra and combined with Vyatipada yoga, up to 8.58 am, which makes it even more auspicious.

As mentioned above, these days hold immense significance if you want to worship Goddess Mahakali. Make sure you do not make these mistakes during these nine days:

Gupt Swaroop Of The Goddess Is Worshipped During Gupt Navratra

This is the most auspicious time to worship the Gupt Swaroop of the Goddess. These Navratras or Navratri derive their name from the fact that the worship is kept secret.

While offering prayers to the goddess, the provision is to chant Durga Saptashati Patha. You can easily get this book in the market. It is important to note that Navratri is the most auspicious time to chant the stotras mentioned in this book.

Durga Saptashati Path not just fills the devotee with positive energy but also helps improve their life by getting the blessings of the goddess. It is a remedy for a number of diseases and a mantra for success. Other important chants for pleasing the Goddess are Devi Mahatmya and Devi Bhagvat Puran.

Since Navratri are the most important days to worship Goddess Durga and her nine forms, Gupt Navratri are particularly devoted to the Mahavidyas. Do not miss the opportunity to reserve a place in the heart of the Goddess Mahakali, who will remove all kinds of fear and other negativities from your life and bestow you with power.