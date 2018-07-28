Mangala Gauri Vrat 2019: Dates, Procedure & Its Importance Festivals oi-Renu

According to the Hindu calendar, the month of Shravana is the most auspicious month of the year, and it is a month of festivals throughout India. Sawan Somvrat vrat, nag panchami, raksha bandhan etc., are celebrated with joy and vigour in many Indian households. Another such festival is the Mangala Gauri Vrat. Generally seen as a fasting day, Mangala Gauri is considered one of the main fasts in the month of Shravana. But what is the history behind the fast, what are the benefits and what is the fasting procedure? Here are the answers to all these questions.

When Is Mangala Gauri Vrat Observed

Mangala Gauri Vrat is observed on every Tuesday in the month of Shravana. Goddess Parvati is worshipped in her Gauri form on this day. This month is seen as the best time we can please the Goddess. This year, the fast can be observed beginning with the first day of the month, July 23. After that the fast can be observed on every Tuesday of the month.

Why Is Mangala Gauri Vrat Observed

This Vrat, when observed by girls, helps them get a good or desired husband. But mainly observed by the married women, the fast helps in bringing long life to a woman's husband. Thus, this fast must be observed for a happy married life.

Procedure For Mangala Gauri Vrat (Vrat Vidhi)

On the fasting day, wake up early and take bath in the Brahma Muhurta itself. Waking up in the Brahma Muhurta, helps to activate the positive energy of the body and improves concentration so that the devotees can focus on the puja well.

After taking bath, spread a red coloured cloth on a wooden platform such as a small stool. Make sure the height of the table is such that your hands can reach it while sitting on the floor. Place an idol of Goddess Gauri on it. Now use a diya (lamp) made of wheat or rice flour mixed with jaggery for puja. Use a wick made of sixteen strands of thread. Offer fruits, flowers and incense to the goddess along with the shringaar items. Now narrate the vrat katha and conclude with the arti. When parana is done, the idol of the goddess has to be immersed in water. Do not forget to offer clothes to a Brahmana (priest) after the completion of the puja.

Mangala Gauri Vrat Katha

Long ago there lived a man named Dharampal, with his wife. They possessed all the pleasures and comfort of life but were still unhappy because they did not have a child. After years of worship and virtuous deeds, they were blessed with a child but then the family priest had said that the boy would not live longer than sixteen years.

Dharampal would often worry about it. Once he went to a sage asking for a remedy. The sage told that the boy should get married to a girl who worships Goddess Mangala Gauri. As per the instructions of the sage, a girl was found for him. Since she offered prayers to Goddess Mangala Gauri, the goddess blessed her with Akhand Saubhagya (good luck in marriage and long life for a woman's husband). Thus whoever worships Goddess Mangala Gauri, is granted all the wishes.