Varamahalakshmi Vrata - Things That Please Goddess Lakshmi Festivals oi-Lekhaka

According to the Hindu mythology, Goddess Lakshmi is believed to be the lord of wealth. The fulfilment and prosperity is due to her presence. This year, in 2019, the Varamahalakshmi Puja or Varalakshmi puja is on 9th August.

Any household or premise that exudes a positive vibration, we in general exclaim about that place- "this is the place where Goddess Lakshmi stays. Hence this place has such warm vibrations." It is believed that blessings of Goddess Lakshmi will stay with us forever, if we continue to worship her with a clean heart and mind, full of love, and keep doing the right 'karma' or good deeds. Therefore, devotees believe that we need to give the Supreme mother a special place in their hearts and homes.

There are many ways by which you can practice in belief that it will please the God-

Varamahalakshmi Puja 2019

Varamahalakshmi is a festival eagerly awaited by the young and the old alike. Like every other festivals, this too brings a smile on our faces, while the house brims over with laughter, colour and good aroma wafting from the kitchen. It is believed that the warmth and positive vibration of the house is what the Goddess Lakshmi gets pleased with. It falls on the Friday, coming prior to the Purnima of Shravana month. This year, in 2019, it will be observed on 9th August.

Here are a list of things that is believed to please Goddess Lakshmi-





i. Significance Of Praying To Lord Vishnu During Lakshmi Puja

Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu are inseparable. The God and Goddess is believed to be happy when the husband and wife prays or perform the puja with a pure heart and good intentions on the occasion of Varalakshmi day.

Hence start with a prayer invoking Lord Narayana or Mahavishnu.

Grow A Tulsi Plant

Take care of your Tulsi plant as if it is your child. It is believed that Tulsi is the wealth of a house and the holy leaves are adorned as a garland by Lord Vishnu lovingly since Mahalakshmi is believed to reside in the holy tulsi plant. Pray to the Tulsi plant like you do to Goddess Varamahalakshmi. In some households it is a practice to keep a pot of Tulsi in the puja room next to the idol of Lord Vishnu.

Use Of Mango Leaves For Decorating The Threshold

Decorate your threshold with fresh mango leaves. They are considered to be very auspicious. These are considered to be very dear to Goddess Lakshmi and is said to please her easily.

Feed Cows And Calves

The sacred cow is much revered in India and more so during festivals. Our very existence is due to the sacred cow. Cow milk is used in 'abhishekams' or holy bath of the Goddess and the preparation of the 'prasad' (holy food) or 'naivedhiyam'. It is believed that the Lord Krishna loved the cows and hence it is said that Goddess Mahalakshmi too likes this humble animal.

Hence, feed the cows with fresh grass, bananas and jaggery. It is believed that more than a thousand gods reside in the cow and Mahalakshmi is the most prominent of all.

The Lotus Flower

The lotus flower is believed to be the throne of the Goddess Lakshmi. This is the reason lotus holds a special significance for its ability to retain purity even if it grows in marshes. Therefore, devotees use this flower in most of the rituals as it is seen as a symbolic of a beautiful life.

Blowing A Shank Or Conch-shell

Blowing the shank is believed to awake the positive qualities in humans and said to attract positive vibrations. It is said that when the shank is blown, the sound of ''OM'' vibrates and fills the air, which is belived to the highest frequency word. The ''OM'' is none other than Lord Vishnu himself and it means "I the being".

Recite The Sri Sukta

Reciting the Sri Sukta is considered auspicious and the sound of the sloka reverberates in the air redeeming us of our worldly desires and at the same time protects us from greed, malice and hatred. Through this prayer, the divinity, grace and radiance of Goddess Mahalakshmi is described.

Recite Lakshmi Gayathri

Om Shree Mahalakshmyai Cha Vidmahe Vishnu Patnyai Cha Dheemahi

Tanno Lakshmi Prachodayat Om॥

While chanting this sacred mantra, take care to finish your ablutions, fill your heart with peace, love and devotion and recite the above Lakshmi Gayathri mantra 108 times. It is believed this is the most powerful of all mantras. It helps to alleviate one from poverty and maintain a healthy mind, body and soul. The chanting of this mantra invokes the Goddess Lakshmi to shower her blessings.

All You Need To Know About Varamahalakshmi Vrata 2018