The Stories Associated With Maha Shivratri

The Story Of Samudra Manthan Once upon a time, the Devas and the Asuras decided to churn the 'Ksheera Sagar' - the ocean of milk. This was to bring out 'Amrut' - the celestial nectar. Amrut had the ability to make people immortal. Mount Meru was selected to be the churner and Lord Shiva's Snake - Vasuki was to be the rope to be used to churn. The Devas held the tail and the Asuras the mouth of the snake. As the churning began, Vasuki started spewing 'Halahal' - a terribly poisonous venom that could destroy the world. To save the world from destruction, Lord Shiva collected and drank it. Goddess Parvati held Lord Shiva's neck, so that the poison would not be swallowed and Lord Vishnu held his mouth closed to make sure that the poison does not spill out. The poison gradually started showing its effect in Lord Shiva's neck and the neck turned blue. This gave Lord Shiva the name 'Neelkanth'. It is said that the water of river Ganga was then used to soothe the body of Lord Shiva. It is to commemorate this sleepless night, that Maha Shivratri is celebrated across India where devotees keep fasts and stay awake the whole night.

The Story Of Lord Brahma And Lord Vishnu Once Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu got into an argument about who was the mightier between them and the mightiest in the universe. The fight grew intense and the gods asked Lord Shiva to intervene. Lord Shiva appeared as a huge fiery beam of light. The beam was so humongous that its ends could not be seen. Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu decided that whoever finds the ends first shall be declared the most powerful. Lord Brahma took the form of a swan and flew upwards and Lord Vishnu took the form of a boar and dug his way underground. They went a long way but still could not find the ends. As Lord Brahma flew upwards, he saw a Ketaki flower. The flower said that it came from a place near the head of the beam. Lord Brahma returned with the flower to the meeting point and presented it as proof that he had found the head of the beam.

Lord Vishnu accepted his defeat. It was then that Lord Shiva appeared and cursed Lord Brahma that he would never be worshipped by the humans. Ketaki flower was also cursed that it would not be used ever in pujas of any kind. It is believed that Lord Shiva appears as a beam on the 14th day of the dark phase of the moon in the month of Phalguna. Thus, Maha Shivratri is celebrated since then, on this very day.