Narasimha Jayanti 2020: Date, Time, Significance, Shubhu Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha

Narasimha Jayanti is observed on the day on which Lord Narasimha appeared on earth to save Prahalada from the clutches of his father, the evil demon King Hiranyakashyapu. Narasimha Jayanti is celebrated with pomp and show throughout the country

This incident took place on the 14th day of the Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakha month, as per the regional calendar. People celebrate this day by keeping a fast and chanting Lord Narasimha's name. This year the fast will be observedon 7th May Thursday.

Who Should Perform The Narasimha Jayanti Vrat And Its Benefits

The Vrat can be performed by anybody and anywhere. This Vrat is the easiest way to gain Lord Narasimha's grace and mercy in the sinful age of Kaliyuga.

Narasimha Vrat is a surefire way to earn Lord Narasimha's grace. Lord Narasimha has himself mentioned the rules and methods to perform the Vrat.

This Vrat can be performed if you are facing difficulties or danger. If you have faced the loss of wealth and property, you can perform this Vrat to improve your situation. If you are starting a new business, are performing house-warming or are getting married, you may perform this Vrat to find success in all your endeavours.

How To Perform Narasimha Jayanti Vrat

Though the Vrat can be performed at any time, the months of Magha, Vaishakha, Saravana, Margasira and Kartika are especially auspicious. The days of Dashami, Pournami, Ekadashi are good, as they are the stars Poorva Phalguni, Swati and Shravana.

But the day of Narasimha Jayanti is the most powerful one, and you shall reap better results if you perform the pooja on this day. You can do the Vrat in the day or in the evening. It can be done in your home, rental house, temples or on the banks of a river. You may also invite your friends and relatives to take part in the Vrat.

The first thing to do is to clean the place where the Vrat is to be performed very well. Now place an image of Lakshmi Narasimha. In front of the image, place a small Kalash with water. Place a coconut on the top of the Kalash.

Use turmeric powder to make Lord Ganesha and pray to him to give you the power to complete the Vrat successfully. Then, the Navagrahas and the Ashta Dikpalakas must be worshipped. Chant the mantras dedicated to Lord Narasimha.

Now, read the stories of Lord Narasimha and the Vrat Katha. After this, bow to the lord and offer him tulsi leaves, coconut, fruits and other flowers. Tulsi is very dear to Lord Narasimha. So, do not forget to offer it to the Lord. Pulihara is offered as Naivedyam.

Once offered, consume the food items as prasad. It is said that if the Vrat is performed correctly and with dedication; Lord Narasimha will himself arrive in some form to accept the prasad.

Narasimha Jayanti Vrat Katha

There are five different stories that are to be read or narrated on the day of Narasimha Jayanti. Read on to learn more about them.

1. In the land of Avanti Nagar, lived a priest named Ananthacharya. He served at the Narasimha temple. He and his wife did not have children and they prayed to the Lord to bless them with kids.

One day, Lord Narasimha appeared in the priest's dreams and told him to perform the Vrat. He was also told that a Brahmin named Vishwanandha shall help him perform the Vrat. The next day, the priest found the Brahmin who helped him perform the Vrat. Soon after, they were blessed with a baby boy and they lived happily ever after.

2. Vikramasingha was the King of Kalinga and was a kind and a good king. The neighbouring state of Kosala grew jealous and made many attempted attacks on Kalinga.

Wanting to finish the menace for once and all, Vikramasinga decided to wage war on Kosala. As he was travelling with his army, he passed an ancient temple of Narasimha that housed 5 forms of Lord Narasimha.

At the temple, the king promised that if he has victory in the war, he would come back to the temple and would also perform the Vrat. And sure enough, he gained a huge victory in the war. But he totally forgot the promise he had made.

This made Lord Narasimha very angry. The king came down with paralysis and other mysterious diseases. The minister one night dreamed of five roaring tigers and remembered the promise. The king performed the Vrat and also visited the temple. And his afflictions were cured.

3. Srinivasa Acharya was the priest in the Narasimha temple of Krishnagiri. He had two daughters of marriageable age. With Lord Narasimha's blessing, they found a suitable boy for the eldest daughter. For the engagement ceremony, they had to cross a jungle.

As they crossed the jungle on bullock carts, they were attacked by a group of thieves. The priest cried out to Lord Narasimha for help. Soon enough, a lion appeared and chased the thieves away. The priest understood that it was none other than the Lord who had appeared in the form of a lion to help them.

The whole party sang praises of the Lord. The marriage took place and the couple spent their lives worshipping Lord Narasimha.

4. Ramayya was the trustee of the famous Narasimha temple in Kalinga. Many devotees visited the temple and they often presented the Lord Narasimha's idol with money, jewellery and other offerings. As the trustee, Ramayya was very honest.

But there was another man Chalamayya. He was jealous of Ramayya and had him replaced. Chalamayya then became the trustee. But he would take away all the offerings to his own home in order to increase his wealth.

The priest and the other people at the temple prayed to Lord Narasimha to put a stop to the devious ways of Chalamayya. That night Dhalamayya saw a dream where a lion was ferociously roaring and destroying the things at his house.

When he woke up, he saw that the things in his house were indeed destroyed and there were paw marks everywhere. He understood that this was the work of the Lord and realized his folly. He returned the offerings that he had taken from the temple and mended his ways.

5. Kurmanadha was a carpenter in Ratnagiri. He and his wife were childless even after many years of marriage. He once had gone to a merchant's house for work. The merchant was performing the Narasimha Vrat.

Kurmanadha stood there and listened to the Vrat Katha. By the time the first two were over, his brother came and took him away, as there was a man who wanted to do business with Kurmanadha. After some time, Kurmanadha's wife gave birth to a son, but he was a cripple.

One day, a sage saw the boy and told his parents that this was because Lord Narasimha was angry with them, as he has only listened to the first two stories.

The sage asked Kurmanadha to take the boy to the Narasimha temple. As soon as the boy touched the steps of the Narasimha temple, he was able to walk. Kurmanadha sang praises to the Lord and always visited the temple. He remained a devotee of the Lord for the rest of his life.