Gudi Padwa 2020: Significance Of This Festival

In India, there is no lack of festivals. People celebrate each festival with joy and vigour in India. Gudi Padwa is one of those religious festivals in India that is celebrated at every corner of the country in different names. This year it will be celebrated on 25 March.

If Maharashtra celebrates Gudi Padwa on the Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, the same festival is celebrated in the name of Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. In West Bengal, it is known as Nobo-Borsho while in Assam it is called Bihu.

It is the festivity of the New Year that is celebrated throughout the country. Gudi Padwa symbolises the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

Till now, you have celebrated the festival with magnificence, but do you know the importance of the Gudi Padwa festival? Each festival or occasion has its own significance.

The rituals, you maintain in these festivals all denote to something special. Gudi Padwa is no exception to that. There is an underlying significance of the Gudi Padwa festival that you need to know.

While celebrating Gudi Padwa, the Marathas welcome the New Year with all prosperity and happiness. They pray to the Lord for a successful New Year.

If this is the most vital importance of the Gudi Padwa festival, then there are some more that are as listed. So, this year, while celebrating, you should know the significance of the Gudi Padwa festival. It will certainly add more fun to your celebration.

1. Day Of Creation: According to the Hindu belief, this was the day when Lord Brahma created the universe. Therefore, to the Hindus, this is an auspicious day. This day begins with having a ritual bath and decorating the front door of the house with garlands and flowers.

2. The Name Tells It: The importance of Gudi Padwa festival lies in its name itself. Here, Gudi means the flag or 'Dharmadhwaj’; 'Padwa’ is combination of 2 words, where 'Pad’ means achieving maturity and 'Vaa’ stands for increasing growth.

3. Relation Of This Name To Creation: While talking about the significance of the Gudi Padwa festival, you should know how this name got connected with the creation of the universe. After finishing the creation, Lord Brahma made some alteration to make the universe perfect and then to celebrate its beauty he hoisted the 'Dharmadhwaj’(Gudi). It means, it is the festival to celebrate growth, beauty and perfection.

4.Significance Of The Gudi: Gudi is the symbol of 'Dharmadhwaj’. Every Marathi household keeps a bamboo stick and a pot at the head of the bamboo. The stick is the spine of human while the pot is the head. The 'Dharmadhwaj’ is worshipped to bring prosperity in the family.

5. A Celebration Of Justice: Another importance of Gudi Padwa festival is that it is believed that Lord Ram returned to his kingdom on this day with his wife Sita, by defeating the demon king Raavana. So, this day is celebrated for a new beginning and justice.

6. Agricultural Significance: It is believed that the festival also symbolises the arrival of the agricultural season. For sowing and reaping crops, this is the best time. Gudi Padwa signifies the end of one harvest season and the beginning of a new one.