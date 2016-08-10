How To Perform Varalakshmi Vrata 2019 Festivals lekhaka-Lekhaka

Varalakshmi vrata is a popular festival, which is celebrated mostly in the south Indian states, before 'Poornima' (the day of full moon) in the Hindu month of Shravana. This is performed by married women, mainly for the health and prosperity of their husband. This year in 2019, it will fall on Friday, 9th August.

It is believed that by observing this vrata for pleasing the Goddess Lakshmi, the lord of wealth. It is believed that performing this vrata with a pure heart will bring prosperity and well-being to the whole family. Legend has it that the Goddess Varalakshmi expressed her satisfaction in the devotion of a woman named Charumathi by appearing in her dream.

Also Read: Important Things To Do On Varamahalakshmi Puja

This year, apart from getting ready on he day with all the decorations, you have to be clear about how to perform the Varakshmi vrata in a perfect manner. Not just the puja ingredients but the pure intentions also counts in this puja. This will truly bring out the meaning of this puja.

Scroll down the article to find the methods too perform the Varalakhmi vrata in the most efficient manner-

Once you get a fair idea about the importance of performing Varalakshmi vrata, you will easily understand the methods to do it and make the best of this auspicious moment.

Wake Up At Brahma Muhurtha

Vrata should be observed not only with a pure mind but also with a pure body. You should take bath early in the morning and it is highly recommended to wake up during the Brahma Muhurtha.

Make Rangoli

Rangoli is an essential part of the Varalakshmi pooja. You can make a traditional rangoli near the mandap and you can experiment with new ideas and designs in other areas of the home. You can use beautiful and colourful diyas to decorate the rangolis.

Place Kalasha

The sacred kalasha (metal pot) should be prepared and placed. The kalasha is usually made from brass, copper or silver and can be used in the puja. Fill it up with rice and cover it with mango leaves. Use a coconut covered with turmeric to close the mouth of the kalasha. Apart from these, you can also use flowers, jewellery, fruits, fresh grains, sweets and savouries during the puja.

Pooja of Lord Ganesha

The first and foremost step of the Varalakshmi vrata is worshipping lord Ganesha (Lord of remover of obstacles). Lord Ganesha is considered as the God who will destroy any difficulties when you begin something new. It is believed that the vrata starts by pleasing Lord Ganesha.

Raksha Tieing

A raksha sutra (sacred thread) is used during the Varalakshmi vrata pooja. This will then be tied to the right hand of the women who are performing the pooja. This custom varies from region to region, hence you should consult a priest before doing this.

Exchange Of Sweets

As a custom, women make sweets in their homes that can vary from state to state. In the evening, women visit other houses and exchange sweets, which in a way help them to strengthen their bonds with neighbours.

On Saturday

On the next day of the vrata, i.e. on Saturday, the kalasha will be dismantled. If water is used to fill the kalasha, it is sprinkled throughout the house. If rice is the filling, it is usually mixed with the rice in the home to spread purity around.

Now that you are clear about the importance of performing Varamahalakshmi vrata and the steps on how to perform the Varamahalakshmi vrata, put in all your effort to make the day a memorable one.