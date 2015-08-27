Important Things To Do On Varamahalakshmi Puja Festivals oi-Subodini Menon

Varamahalakshmi Pooja or Varalakshmi Vrat is an important ritual dedicated to Goddess Varamahalakshmi/ Goddess Lakshmi. Married women in south India and Maharashtra observe many rituals associated with this fast for the welfare and prosperity of their families.

It is celebrated in the month of Shravan, on the Friday that precedes the full moon. Varamahalakshmi Pooja 2019 falls on August 9. The preparations for the Pooja are usually done a day before i.e, the Thursday that comes before the full moon.

Must Try Recipes For Varamahalakshmi Festival

Like most Indian rituals, Varamahalakshmi Puja also has many stories behind it. The most popular one recounts the tale of Charumati. It is believed that once, Parvati asked her consort Lord Shiva about what should women do to achieve everything they wanted - good marital life, children, grandchildren and material wealth. Shiva replied that any woman who performs the Varamahalakshmi Puja would be blessed with all that she wants in life and goes on to narrate the story of Charumathi.

In the country of Magadha, there lived a pious lady named Charumathi. She was a paragon of virtue. She was so perfect as a wife, a daughter-in-law and a mother. Pleased with her, Goddess Lakshmi once appeared before Charumathi in her dreams and asked her to worship her on the Friday that precedes the full moon day in the month of Shravan. She also promised that if she dutifully performs the Puja, she would be granted all her wishes.

Things To Do On Varamahalakshmi Puja

Charumathi did as she was told and also asked her neighbours and friends to join in. It is said that by the end of the Puja, the women were decked in gold and precious stones and their homes turned to those of gold. The women continued to perform the Pooja for the rest of their lives and lived in prosperity and happiness.

Here is a list of the points to be kept in mind while performing Varamahalakshmi Pooja:

The Auspicious Time For Performing the Varamahalakshmi Pooja

The Pooja should not be conducted during the Rahu Kalam. The Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat is between 06:27 AM to 08:44 AM on August 9, 2019, the Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat is between 01:20 PM to 03:39 PM on August 9, the Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat timing is between 07:25 PM to 08:52 PM on August 9, while the Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat is between 11:53 PM to 01:48 AM on August 9-10.

In certain parts of India, it is believed that the Varalakshmi Pooja must be performed in the evening or the time when the cows return home after grazing.

The Shlokas To Be Chanted During Varamahalakshmi Pooja

Lakshmi Sahasranamam and Lakshmi Ashtotram.

Food That Can Be Consumed On Varamahalakshmi Pooja

The various kinds of sundal are commonly consumed this day. Obbattu and other sweets are also eaten. In some parts of the country, fasting is mandatory when performing the Pooja and one should eat only after the Pooja is over.

Fasting on Varamahalakshmi Pooja

The fasting is done from morning and till the Pooja is over. You may choose not to fast if working, pregnant, are sick or are under medication.

What To Do If You Miss The Varamahalakshmi Pooja?

If the Varamahalakshmi Pooja is missed or you fail to observe it due to any circumstances, you may choose to do it the following Friday or during the Friday in Navaratri Festival.

The Varamahalakshmi Thread

It is important to tie a yellow thread with nine knots and a flower in the center on your right hand after the Puja. It is an important part of the ritual.

Things Not To Do

- Varamahalakshmi Pooja must not be imposed on any one. Nowadays, there may be people who may not want to perform the Pooja. If that is the case that they should not be forced to perform the Pooja as the results can only be availed if the Puja is done with a willing and devoted mind.

- The Pooja should not be performed by a lady who has recently given birth and the baby is not yet 22 days old as it is considered inappropriate.