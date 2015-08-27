Varamahalakshmi Festival 2022: Must Try Easy Sweet Recipes That You Can Prepare On This Day Maincourse oi-Sowmya Shekar

It's time to celebrate the most auspicious and sacred festival, the Varahalakshmi festival. Varamahalakshmi actually means, ' Goddess Lakshmi who grants all your wishes. This year the festival is celebrated in the month of Shravana, Shukla Paksha and on Thrayodhashi. Every year, the Varamahalakshmi festival is celebrated on the Friday of the Shravana masa before the full moon day and this year it will fall on 12 August.

Most of the married women in south India perform this puja for prosperity and for the well being of their families.

On this special occasion, family members meet up to celebrate the festival and special dishes are prepared. Today, we shall give you the list of special recipes that are prepared on the eve of Varamahalakshmi.

Take a look at the best recipes that you can prepare for the Varamahalakshmi festival.

1. Obbatu : Obbattu is a famous dessert. Obbattu is a jaggery dish which does not contain a lot of calories. Also, this is an important dish that is loved by the Goddess Laskhmi and is the definetly prepared in all the houses who celebrate the festival. 2. Rave unde: Rave unde is the yummiest recipe prepared for Varamahalashmi. This is recipe is easy and many a times, this is served as an offering i.e for the naivedhya for Goddess Lakshmi. 3. Shavege Payasam : Payasam is a traditional South-Indian sweet dish that is made with milk. Payasam is very special dish for the Varamahalaksmi. Semiya payasam is an easy sweet dish that can be prepared within 20 minutes. 4. Thambitu: Thambitu is another sweet that is served for the Goddess Lakshmi for naivedhya. It is generally prepared using rice flour or atta and ghee. 5. Lemon rice: Lemon rice is prepared using lemon, coconut, peanuts, and rice. Lemon rice is very easy to prepare and its an all time favorite for people who celebrate Varamahalakshmi. 6. Kosambari: One among the important recipes for Varamahalakshmi is kosambari. It is prepared using moong dal and cucumber. Though this is a side dish, the festival meal is not complete without kosambari. 7. Ambode: To add a spicy taste in the festival, ambode is one thing that you have to prepare. It is prepared using the lentils, green chilli, pudina. It gives you a yummy spicy taste. 8. Vegetable sambar: This is a lentil based dish that is famous in South-India. You can make sambar with various vegetables and spices. Sambar is the main course of food that is served with hot rice and ghee. 9.Rasam: After sambar is served, rasam is the next dish that is served in the menu. Rasam is made with tomatoes, tamrind and coconut.Rasam too is served with hot rice and ghee. 10. Majjige Huli: In the Varamahalakshmi festival, special majjige huli ( curd sambar) is prepared. This sambar helps you in better digestion and also tastes great. It prepared using green chillies, coconut, corainder leaf and chickpeas. Do try out these recipes and let us know about the taste and how you celebrated the festival.