Significance Of Shivratri For Women Festivals oi-Amrisha Sharma

Shivratri is celebrated every year on the 13th night/14th day in the Krishna Paksha (waning moon) during the month of Phalguna. To celebrate the special day, devotees wake up early in the morning and take bath in the River Ganga. Most devotees observe fast on this day for Lord Shiva.

The main significance of Maha Shivaratri is that Mahadev appeared in the form of 'Lingodbhav Moorti' exactly at midnight on Maha Shivratri. This happened on the 14th day in the dark half of the month of Phalguna. Since this is considered as the first time that Shiva took the form of Linga, the day is celebrated as Maha Shivratri. Worshipping Shiva through his Shivlinga form on this day brings a whole lot of happiness and prosperity.

Maha Shivratri, Highly Significant For Women However, Maha Shivratri holds a special significance for women. A lot of women fast on Shivratri and worship Lord Shiva to appease him and his wife, Parvati. Women take their bath early in the morning and bathe the Shiva linga with milk, water and honey. Then they offer Lord Shiva's favourite items like Bel Patra, kheer, fruits, Dhatura, flowers etc. Women fast the whole day and chant hymns in his praise. It is believed that taking the name of Shiva with full devotion helps fulfil all your wishes, and you are liberated from the cycle of birth and death. Shivratri: The Night When Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati Got Married Shivratri is the Night Of Shiva and along with a number of stories being associated with this day, it is also believed that Lord Shiva tied the knot with Goddess Parvati on this special night. Both married and unmarried women observe fast the whole day of Maha Shivratri. Significance Of Shivratri For Unmarried Women It is said that worshipping Lord Shiva helps to get a good husband just like him. And the best day to worship him is the Maha Shivratri. It is believed that worshipping Shiva especially on this day helps women find their life partner easily. So, women who are finding it difficult to get married believe that they will be blessed by Shiva if they worship with dedication and devotion. Significance Of Shivratri For Married Women Married women, on the other hand, worship Lord Shiva for the good health of their husbands, son and brothers. While unmarried women do it to get an ideal husband, married women worship to seek a happy married life. Women Pray To Goddess Parvati Married women offer special prayers to Goddess Parvati also on this day. They pray to the Goddess to bestow marital bliss, and have a long, healthy and prosperous married life.