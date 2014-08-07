Raksha Bandhan 2019: Rituals To Perform On This Auspicious Day Festivals oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

Every Indian is aware of what Raksha Bandhan is. The pious brother and sister bond is simply magical. The celebration reminds us of how special the day is. While some are lucky to stay with thier silings, others are miles apart, but still with time the emotional bonding between them becomes more and more stronger. This year, in 2019, the day falls on 12th August.

Not only sibling, this festival is a celebration of all kinds of brother-sister bonding. Tying rakhi on brother's wrist and getting gifts in return is the best part of this festival, which makes it the most awaited celebration of the year for all the sisters around the world.

Raksha Bandhan in Sanskrit literally means "the knot of protection". It is an ancient Hindu festival that celebrates the love between brothers and their sisters and rituals become an important part of this event. The sister performs a rakhi ceremony, then prays to express her love and her wish for the well being of her brother. In return, the brother ritually pledges to protect and take care of his sister under all circumstances. It is one of the several occasions in which family ties are affirmed.

WHY IS RAKSHA BANDHAN CELEBRATED?

Days before the festival of Raksha Bandhan, women start shopping for rakhis. Some sisters choose to make their own rakhis while others choose to buy it from the market. Whatever be the case, tying rakhi forms the most crucial part of the festival. There are also a few other rituals of Raksha Bandhan which have to be followed while tying the rakhi. Take a look.

Early Bath Both brother and sister have to get up early on the day of Raksha Bandhan and take bath. Fasting It is customary for the sister to not eat anything till she ties the rakhi. Rakhi Thali A thali has to be decorated with all the essential items in it. The thali should contain a rakhi, lamp, sweets, tilak and rice. Tying Rakhi First the sister has to put the tilak and rice on the forehead of the brother. Then it is followed by aarti. After that she ties the rakhi on his wrist and feeds him sweets. Gifts The brother has to give gifts in return to his sister. He also has to promise that he would take care of her in every situation in life. Grand Treat After the rituals are over, the sister can take her first morsel of food. After that grand treat follows in which the sister cooks up the favourite dishes of her brother.