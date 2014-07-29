Eid-Ul-Fitr 2021: Facts About The Most Awaited Celebration Festivals oi-Staff

The much-awaited festival Eid ul-Fitr 2021 has finally arrived. It is one of the most celebrated days in the Islamic calendar. Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and the month-long fasting ritual. It is also a rewarding celebration for all those people belonging to the Muslim community who have not only observed the fast during the month but have also refrained from other material and spiritual vices.

The Eid celebration usually begins with the sighting of the new moon. But many people celebrate Eid on the day when the new moon is sighted over Mecca. Eid ul-Fitr 2021 is being celebrated from the evening of 13 May to the evening of 14 May, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the 1st day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. According to a Hadith which is attributed to Anas ibn Malik, a companion of Prophet Muhammad, the two festivals of Eid ul-Fitr and Eid ul-Adha were instituted by the Prophet Himself. When the Prophet came to Medina, He remarked that the Almighty has fixed two days of festivities for all which are the Eid ul-Fitr and Eid ul-Adha.

After a hard month of fasting (Ramadan), Eid comes as a welcome celebration. People offer prayers, greet each other (Eid Mubarak) to have a blessed Eid, prepare mouthwatering delicacies, meet relatives, give gifts and indulge in merriment. Children get special Eid gifts, money, new clothes and delicious sweets. Thus, Eid is a time of celebration for all, irrespective of age.

Take a look at a few more interesting facts about this festival of Eid ul-Fitr to know why this is the most awaited festival of the year.