Just In
- 19 min ago Shani Dev Jayanti 2020: Some Powerful Remedies To Get Rid Of Shani Dosha
-
- 1 hr ago Top 4 Yellow Lehengas That Should Be In Your Bridal-wear Bucket List
- 2 hrs ago Eid-uL-Fitr 2020: Hina Khan, Sara Ali Khan And Other B-Town Divas Give Ethnic Fashion Goals In White
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 22 May 2020
Don't Miss
- Movies Ayushmann Khurrana Throws ‘I Don’t Care’ Expression At Amitabh Bachchan While Sitting Next To Him
- News RBI cuts repo rate: Full text of Shaktikanta Das' policy announcements today
- Finance GDP To Contract In 2020-21, Says RBI
- Technology Samsung Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M51 India Launch Details, Camera Specs Out
- Automobiles Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Expected Launch This Year: Here Are All Details
- Sports Exclusive: IPL 2020: Rewind: Hugh Edmeades: 'Satisfying to see cricketers achieving life-changing money through auction'
- Travel Best Places To Visit In West Bengal In May
- Education NTA’s National Test Abhyaas App For JEE Main and NEET Aspirants
Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020: What Does The Term Signifies
Eid-Mubarak? What is it? It is a traditional Muslim greeting, which followers of Islam, use during the festivals of Eid-al-Adha/Bakrid and Eid-ul-Fitr (occurs at the end of Ramadhan).
It is a term used by the people of the Muslim community to greet each other during festivals. The term translates into English as, 'The Blessed Festival'.
Eid means the festival itself, Mubarak means Blessed. It is a social and cultural aspect that stems from the deep roots of Islam.
However, people also have different other ways to greet each other on Eid-al-Adha/Bakrid and Eid-ul-Fitr.
People in Arabia, may, in addition, say, kul 'am wantum bikhair, meaning, (May) you be well every year"
It is also said that people who were with Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), greeted each other on Eid-ul-Fitr as, Taqabbalallhu minn wa minkum, meaning, (May) God accept from us and from you, (our fasts and deeds)
In Turkey, where Eid Mubarak is not very common, people greet each other, saying, 'Bayramınız mÜbarek olsun' or "Bayramınız kutlu olsun", meaning, "May your holiday be blessed"
Whereas in Afghanistan, people greet each other with the phrase, Akhtar de nekmregha sha, meaning, may your festival be blessed.
Hence Eid-Mubarak (What is it?), simply means the Muslim way of greeting each other during festivals.