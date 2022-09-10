11 Temples To Visit In Tamil Nadu To Avoid Divorce And Have A Happy Married Life Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

During the times when divorces are rampant in marital relationships, it is impossible to judge the differing perspectives of both life partners to reach a final decision. Courts are meant for solving these issues no doubt. The final verdict depends on which way the perspectives of the jury. Sometimes justice cannot be delivered or delayed due to some human lapse or some other reason.

There are a few temples in the heart of Tamil Nadu, that have been believed you to perfectly provide justice and in the God's court, and that only the right person wins in the end. Here are a few of them for you to browse through.

1. Thirumancheri Temple Are you aware of a temple called Thirumanancheri Temple that is located near Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu? This temple is most sought after when you are facing problems especially of delayed marriage or impending divorce or separation from spouse. Goddess Parvati is in the form of an 8-year-old girl, and is named as Kokilambal whose divine consort is Kalyana sundareshwarar, or Lord Shiva. He appears as a handsome 16-year-old man before the father of Goddess Parvati to ask for his daughter's hand in marriage. It is on record that thousands of couples undergoing strife and distress in their marital life have received resolution to their problems. If your marriage is fraught with differences in views, misunderstandings, frequent conflicts and fights or even if you are on the brink of divorce, visit this temple and receive the prasad. The temple also conducts special prayers for reunion of separated couples who are not officially divorced yet or remarried to someone else. 2. Sakthivanesvara Temple Sakthivanesvara temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is located in Thirusakthimutram, near a small village called Patteswaram. It is 7 km away from Kumbakonam on the Kumbakonam to Avoor route. Here the presiding deity Sakthivanesvara was caught in an embrace by Goddess Parvathi, under some circumstances and hence he is also known as Sivakozhundeesvara and Sakthi Mutham. It is staunchly believed that a sincere prayer to this Lord here, will get the life partner of one's choice. Shakthi Mutram temple is adjacent to Patteeswaram Sri Dhenupureeswarar / Durga temple. Worshipping Lord Shiva here, is sure to get the impediments to marriage proposals removed once and for all. This temple is also known to eradicate sins incurred in previous lifetimes. For those yearning for kids, this is the best temple to submit prayers. Most importantly worshipping Lord Shiva here, will bring about the reunion of couples estranged from each other. Temple Timings are from 06.30 am to 12.00 Noon and from 04.00 pm to 08.30 pm. 3. Alandurayar Temple Even small skirmishes between couples escalate into reported casualties and cold wars sometimes in some cases. It may lead them up to the corridors of the court as well if the tiffs go unaddressed for a longer time. If the dashas and bhuktis are not favourable, for that period, then it can even result in the unthinkable. Elders are unable to be of much help as things like this are probably beyond the human hands to tackle. People, if they are separated, can visit this temple called Alandurayar temple, located in Keelapaluvur in the Ariyalur district of Tamilnadu. People diagnosed with Brahmahatya dosha ( sin of killing a Brahmin) visit here to take a holy dip in the Parasuramar Theertham here and worship lord Shiva and the Goddess for a remedy to their problems. Amman or the Goddess here is known to unite the separated couple and hence she is called Arundava Nayagi. This temple is situated on the way from Ariyalur to Thanjavur at a distance of 12 km. 4. Nageswarar Temple Kumbakonam is home to several temples that are built in and around it and cater to specific problems of which predominantly Rahu dosha is one. Having Rahu dosha can indicate several hindrances in our lives that can create unsurmountable issues sometimes. Several temples for Rahu dosha are situated in Kumbakonam amongst which Nageswarar temple is a rare gem. This 1000-2000 year-old temple is situated near Kumbeswarar temple in Kumbakonam. People who are having Rahu dosha worship Lord Shiva on Sundays from 4.30 pm to 6:00 pm for cure from all types of diseases. Separated couples visit here to pray on Sunday, Tuesday, and Friday for reunion and they are reportedly blessed with success every time. They are sure to stay together for a lifetime. After the wishes are fulfilled, devotees offer Vasthra and abhishekam to God and Goddess, 5. Kalahastheeswarar Temple There is a Kalahasti temple in Andhra Pradesh that is very well known to remove rahu dosha. In TamilNadu, there exists a temple with a similar name called, Kalahastheeswarar who resides along with his divine consort Sri Gyanambikai. Located in Thanjavur district, in Kathirinattam, on the way to orattanadu from Punnai Nallur, this temple offers great benefits as experienced by the scores of devotees who assemble here to pray for reunion, for averting Ketu dosha and so on. One has to visit this temple on Monday to free themselves of Rahu Ketu dosha. Sri Kalabhairavar is also very well known here.

Sri Arthanareeswarar pooja, is a very famous puja, which if done, unites separated couples with ease, if they are present during the puja. This temple is also known as Raja yoga simma Dakshinamoorthy temple which is 1000 years old. Lord Shiva originated here as a self manisfested Lingam with tiger claws on its body. The Dakshinamurthi is in the form of Arthanareeswarar. Even if the matter has reached the court, and the couple is just about to split officially they can just reach out to this temple and worship the lord here. They are sure to get back together again.

Thillai Natarajar and Kanchi Kamakshi Amman temple are famous for the cosmic bliss that exudes from the temples for the sake of devotees. married people, facing marital disturbances, are much better off praying here and getting it solved than resort to move heaven and earth to get the matter settled in the court corridors. There is special research conducted on this temple, the results of which proclaim that this temple is very effective in sorting out the problems of marital split more easily than the usual painful legal procedure. Amman, seated in padmasana pose, with her calming darshan and her powers, solves marriage-related problems if one submits sincere prayers to her. Sri Adi Shankaracharya is supposed to have installed Sri chakra in this temple for solving the monetary problems of the worshippers. 6. Rathnagreeswarar Temple Divorce litigations are on the rise every day, and increasing number of couples are opting for divorce these days. Unresolved differences lead to separation and then to divorce. Some couple are forced to live separately due to other constraints. Couples desparate for their marriage to work, and want to give an earnest second try, can visit this temple, called Rathnagreeswarar temple, a 1000-year-old temple in Thirumarugal in Nagapattinam district. There is a famous Lakshmi temple here, which grants money, for serious seekers. It is well known to bring about reunion between separated couple, if they take a holy dip in the Lakshmi Theertham. For the marriage seekers, sahasranama archana is conducted. Special poojas are conducted to Goddess Lakshmi even though it is primarily a Shiva temple.

7. Sivakoluntheesar Temple

A person has to get married when he is emotionally and mentally ready for it. Youngsters naturally lack the maturity to handle life. Those who are married at a younger age, have their share of problems to face and the older couples, have their own struggle stories. This anyway leads to problems that can lead up to separation. Sometimes, it is the inlaws, who add fuel to the fire burning between the couple. Those of you who are separated but willing to live together again can visit Sivakoluntheesar temple, dating back to 2000 years, located in Thiruchatthi Mutram. Unmarried singles worship Lord Shiva here, on Mondays to get a good partner for life, separated couples worship him to give their life a fresh start with their estranged partner to bring back the marital life to the right track The temple is situated 6 km away from Patteeswaram. .

8. Sri Karkodeswarar Temple

If a couple who is separated from each other for reasons beyond each other's control, there is a special temple for them that allows them live happily ever after. This applies to problems encountered before and after marriage. This temple is also a (remedy centre) parihara sthalam for Rahu, Ketu, and Saturn dosha. Known as sri karkodeswarar kovil, this temple is located 25 km away from thiruvayuru in thanjavur district. Lord Shiva set ablaze Rathi's husband, Manmatha with a glance from his third eye, as his penance was interrupted by Manmatha. Finally Lord took mercy on him and revived him but made him formless. Karkotaka snake, was revived by Lord Shiva, when the rest of the snakes succumbed to the sarpa yaga conducted by King Janamejaya. Hence Lord Shiva is also called Karkodeswarar.

8. Keelampur Venkatesha Perumal Temple

9. Rathnagreeswarar Temple

Divorce litigations are on the rise every day, and increasing number of couples are opting for divorce these days. Unresolved differences lead to separation and then to divorce. Some couple are forced to live separately due to other constraints. Couples desparate for their marriage to work, and want to give an earnest second try, can visit this temple, called Rathnagreeswarar temple, a 1000-year-old temple in Thirumarugal in Nagapattinam district. There is a famous Lakshmi temple here, which grants money, for serious seekers. It is well known to bring about reunion between separated couple, if they take a holy dip in the Lakshmi Theertham. For the marriage seekers, sahasranama archana is conducted. Special poojas are conducted to Goddess Lakshmi even though it is primarily a Shiva temple.

10. Keelampur Venkatesha Perumal Temple

There is a temple of Lord Venkatesha in Keelampur, Tirunelveli of Tamilnadu. This temple is very unique and known for reuniting couples. If couples are separated due to certain opinion differences, any one of them can walk in and pray to the God here. This is enough for the Lord Venkatesha to get them back together on track. The inscriptions are engraved by Raja Ravivarman, a king from Kerala, who was reunited with his wife, due to his prayers to Lord Venkatesha here. These inscriptions depict this in detail. The main deities are Sri Venkatesa perumal and Neela devi.

All your existing doubts will be laid to rest here if you do the homa during valarpirai Chaturthi. Worshipping Neela Devi grants Kubera yoga or the yoga of affluence to the worshipper. All sorts of diseases are known to be cured, by visiting this temple. If there are any differences between the couple, one should seek this God for a happy reunion. The sthala Vriksham or the tree associated with the temple is Vilvam tree. This temple is on the route of Ambasamithiram and thenkasi and near a place called Alvarkurichi.

11. Sri Vyakrapureeswarar Temple

In today's world, divorces are common occurrences and families are separated due to incompatibility between the couple. Irreconcilable differences between the partners can lead to divorce easily. A visit to Sri Vyakrapureeswarar temple in Perumpuliyur, which is situated near Thiruvayaru is said to be reuniting couples who are separated. This temple is 1000 years old temple situated 16 kms away from Thanjavur in district of Tamilnadu state.Trichy is the nearest airport and Thanjavur is the nearest railway station. Worshipping this God is also known to avert dangers or accidents during travel. After the desire is fulfilled, one can revisit and contribute vasthras (clothes) and to the renovation of the temple.