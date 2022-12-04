Vashisht Temple In Manali: Know About Architecture, History, Significance, And Timings Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Vashisht Rishi was a Kulaguru of Shri Rama, whose temple is 3.5 km away from the Manali bus stand and is known to have lived in this abode scores of yugas ago. Vashisht Temple is located a few kilometres away from Manali, a small village towards the east of the Beas river.

Beas river originates in Manali in the Beas Kund near the historically famous 4000-year-old temple of Rishi Vashisht Manali The picturesque beauty of this village exhilarates the traveller's soul and uplifts his spirits with a burst of positive energy. The traveller, in the lap of the sprawling natural expanse, feels very close to it, in essence, and soul and finds a deeper connection with its enigmatic side.

Vashisht Temple: Architecture

A place never to be forgotten, Vashisht Temple is highly recommended by those who have visited it once. A black stone image of the rishi wearing dhoti is erected inside the temple. It is well decorated with beautiful carvings on wood. Inside the temple, it is traditionally ornamented with antique paintings and figures.

Vashisht Temple: History & Significance Of Vashisht Bath

Vashisht village is an unmatched example that brings to light the heritage and culture as it has a rich background and a tale to tell. It is the abode of Rishi Vashistha who stayed there for quite some time. Nearby, there exists a hot water spring known as Vashishta Kund/. This was the river where Vashishta tried committing suicide after coming to know that all his children were killed by Vishamitra. But the river refused to kill Vashistha.

The river thereafter came to be known as VIpasha which means freedom from bondage. It was later colloquialised and came to be known as the Beas river. He went into a deep spell of meditation pledging to start a new life, from here. He began mediating and vowed to start his new life. This happened about 4000 years ago.



Vashisht Temple: Lord Rama's Connection

Next to the Vashisht temple, you can find a stone temple built for Rama. This is an important centre of pilgrimage. Inside the Rama temple you can find all three idols of Rama, Sita and Lakshmana installed. Dussehra is pompously celebrated for seven days. This village was an important destination for the Vaishnava cult for a long time.

The hot water spring is known to have been created by Lakshman, the brother of Sri Ram. Unable to see the Rishi walking long distances to fetch water, Lakshman shot an arrow into the ground and from there, emerged the hot water spring. The hot water springs are believed to be therapeutic and cure several diseases including skin infections.

From this temple which offers beautiful views of the entire place, one can look down at the river valley that is mesmerising with its photogenic and charming views.



Vashisht Temple: Timings

Vashisht Temple remains open between 7 am to 9 pm, and the Vashisht baths from 7 am to 1 pm, and 2 pm to 9 pm on all days.

Sunday, December 4, 2022, 16:26 [IST]