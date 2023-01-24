Three Easy Visualisation Techniques To Help You Achieve Your Goals Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

The heartening thing about creative visualisation meditation is that you don't need to be spiritual to qualify for it. Visualisation is the practice of imagining what you want to achieve in the future, as if it already happened today. Visualisation requires you to form pictures in your mind by using your imagination.

How To Do Creative Visualisation?

Visualisation is not just about imagining. It is about involving all your five senses so that your subconscious becomes aware of you goal and you brain records this future dream with precision. Consistently doing this technique reminds you always of your goals. In this way, your brain is trained to believe this visualisation is practically true. So now your brain sets the parameters to make your dream a reality. When your brain focuses on those dreams that matter the most to you, it gives an exclusive attention to the vision and you achieve your goals by taking conscious steps.

Creative visualisation is a technique that uses your own imagination to help you reach your goals. As you are imagining, you may add, change, modify or revise your images. Nowadays, it has become the new unofficial fad that has been practiced from sports stars to Senior managers who are benefitting a great deal from these techniques. They know that mental activity is as important as the physical exercise. Even stroke victims have used visualisation techniques to activate neuroplasticity. Creative visualisation is your inexpensive but most effective way to lead the kind of life you want.

The Three Creative Visualisation Techniques

Firstly, start by visualising a picture on your mind and keep modifying it. To get it right, it is essential to practice some basic exercises.

Imagine you are walking along a beach. Try to admire the colours of the sky that stand in contrast with the oceanic blue. Bend down to get a fistful of sand and feel its grainy texture. Now use your sense of hearing to listen to the sounds of waters hitting the shore or noise of the seagulls. You will certainly feel relaxed in this process.

Next, imagine you are strolling around in a forest where you stop and smell the wood, trees flowers and leaves. Touch the bark and hear the noise that your feet makes, while you walk. Now sit down on a log and enjoy this scenario for a longer time.

When you imagine a campfire, especially when you sit beside it and watch the dark orange hued flames, you also feel the warmth and comfort that the heat produces. Now enjoy your time with campfire for a longer time.

Visualisation is known to spur on the right brain's creativity, intuition and sense of peace along with activating the left brain's analytical functions.. All you need is 10 minutes of your time to practice this every day.