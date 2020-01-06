6 Signs That Tell You May Have Had A Past Life

1. You Have Some Unexplained Perpetual Memories Have you ever felt that you have some memories that do not seem to have a connection with your present life? For example, you may have memories of living in a place you have never been to or doing things that you are completely unaware of. Unusual memories are one of the signs of a past life. These memories may remain in your subconscious mind. Moreover, these memories won't be like any other memories associated with your present life. In fact, these will be quite offbeat and sometimes can make you horrified.

2. You Seem To Have Deja Vu Did you ever feel that you have heard a specific language or spoken a particular sentence before? For example, you are talking with your friend and suddenly there comes a point where you feel that you have lived this moment before. Well, this feeling can also include familiarity with a smell, person or place. Even if you have never witnessed or experienced something in your present life, you feel that there is a connection. These experiences can be vague and can annoy you.

3. You Have Strange Phobias Different people have different phobias depending upon some unpleasant experiences. But there are people who have some strange phobia even without going through any unpleasant incident. Such as you may fear from water even after knowing that you never had any mishappening with water. You need to understand that your fears and phobias can be associated with your previous life.

4. You Seem To Have Enigmatic Skills And Knowledge A child may dance at the mere age of two or three as if he or she has been doing it for ages. Also, at times you may find kids who own exceptional knowledge in a particular field or subject when compared to other children of their age group. Also, there can be people who can't live without music, spending their time with nature or dancing on the beat of the music. Some people consider these as signs of a past life.

5. You Get Weird Recurring Dreams At times people get recurring nightmares or dreams again and again. They might not be able to know the reason behind this. However, it is believed that our subconscious mind often recalls the good memories and traumas of our previous life through recurring dreams and nightmares. Such as you may dream of being at a place you know nothing about, meeting someone who is familiar but not from your present life. Rather than discarding these dreams, you can actually find a connection in them and find out who you were in your previous life.