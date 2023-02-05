Santoshi Ma Vrat: Know The Benefits, Wealth Remedies,And Things To Avoid Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Lord Ganesha's and his wives Riddhi and Siddhi, are the parents of Goddess Santoshi Ma whose family knows no dearth of Wealth and food and she is known to bestow the same, Hence she is named as Santoshi Ma. As per scriptures, Friday is earmarked for the celebrations and observances associated with both Lakshmi and Santoshi Ma.. Friday is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, and hence anyone who fasts or worships Maa Santoshi on Friday accrues the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Maa Santoshi throughout life.

Santoshi Ma Vrat: Benefits

1. Any problem with respect to marriage crops up, a Friday Fast for Santoshi Ma can fix it instantly.

2. Santoshi Ma vrat confers success in all ventures in life. If students perform this vrat, success will crown their efforts in exam of any level of toughness.

3. Any court litigation that you are battling with , can be sorted out in your favour easily when a Friday vrat is followed during this time. Victory in the legal battle is yours.

4. To make things better at workplace or in business, which includes getting a salary hike or a promotion consider doing a Friday fast.

5. Happiness and prosperity doubles if Friday fast is observed. Only thing that is required is devotion on your part.,

6. To beget a good progeny, there is no other better remedy to follow than the vrat of Santoshi Ma.

7. You will never find a reason to expect financial troubles if a fast is observed for Santoshi Ma on Friday.

8. Unmarried girls can also find their best marital matches if a vrat is observed with true intentions on Friday for Santoshi Ma.

9. Whatever you are angling at, you will realise it once the Vrat for Santoshi Ma concludes.

10. Business sees constant profits when you are performing this vrat sincerely.

11. Happiness and prosperity is all yours if you perform this vrat.

12. Achieving Peace of mind, acquiring an ability to win over evil and receiving constant happiness is not an unsurmountable problem if the Vrat for Santoshi Ma is performed.

13. This vrat essentially attracts wealth, a suitable life partner and ensures joy in life.

14. It spells an end to all difficulties and sorrows, fulfils all honest desires, blesses the devotee with a happy married life, and gives obedient and lucky children.

Santoshi Ma Vrat: Wealth Remedies

Also on this Friday or any Friday for that matter, you may consider following the below instructions for enhancing your financial status.

1. Visit a Lakshmi temple on Friday and offer red-coloured clothes and make up items to get the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

2. On Friday, offer prayers to Lakshmi holding five red flowers and then perform a namaskar to Goddess praying for blessings for your household. Keep these flowers in your locker. Recite the Lakshmi stotra on Friday as it is very effective.

3. On Friday, pour one and a quarter kg unbroken rice in a red bag, Chant one rosary of 'Mahalakshmyai Namah' five times and keep this bag in your safe or almirah or in your wallet. This creates wealth over time.

4. Wear red colored attire to receive the blessings of Lakshmi.

Santoshi Ma Vrat: Things To Avoid

1. Now we know about those things which a person should not do even on Friday. Let us now know which things are those.

2. Do not borrow or avail loans or lend money on Fridays. Otherwise, it spells trouble for you.

3. On a Friday, do not insult any female species or family member in your house.

4. Do not consume rich food, meat. Or alcohol on this day.

5. On this day, do not consume meat and alcohol.

6. Do not lend sugar to any one on this day. Avoid speaking harshly and speaking ill about others. Otherwise, people in your family may fall sick and fail in business and job.

7. Do not leave dirty vessels in the sink at night. Wash them thoroughly before you sleep. This pleases Goddess Lakshmi.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 15:02 [IST]