Rama Unleashes His Fury On Varuna The Lord Of The Sea
A saint is a universal human being, whose consciousness is universal in existence. He pervades the entire universe in essence and spirit and hence exercises a level of patience and compassion that is as limitless as the universe he represents. He is mother earth in his patience, and father time who keeps an account of our bad and good deeds to put us back to the right path at the right time. When he is patient, he is patience personified. When he unleashes his anger, which he normally never will, the results are as catastrophic as the mother earthquake. That will wreck its final destruction on the universe. His patience and his anger bear results of the same magnitude. Lord Rama had such anger in his that was a dormant volcano and it just surfaced when there was a need.
Rama Prays To Lord Varuna
Goddess Sita, Rama's wife had been abducted by King of Lanka, Ravana who had imprisoned her in his Ashoka Vana. Lord Rama had taken it up on himself to bring back Sita at any cost, back to him. So he was full of resolve and the might to bridge the ocean across the sea in order to land at Lanka. He wanted to annihilate Ravana and save Sita from the Jail he had imprisoned her in at Ashok van. Heedless of the rough and violent sea with waves roaring in all directions, he decided to pray to the Lord of the Sea, the Varuna, to seek his blessings for his sea-bridging endeavour. Rama did not miss even a single step in ensuring that his bridge building will not face any hindrance. He fasted for three days, intently praying to the sea God for his permission to carry on with the bridging work.
Varuna Ignores Rama's Requests
Rama, although he was lord Vishnu incarnate, prayed and fasted like a common man, to only show us how to conduct ourselves in such adversities. Such was his humility. He sustained the world and had the series of planets and gods of the entire cosmos under his governance. All gods took his instructions and blessings for any venture they undertook.
The foolish Varuna, so taken by Lord Rama's humble prayers to him, did not understand the reason or the implications behind it. He did not bother to even respond to the prayers of Sri Rama and continued nonchalantly with the gut wrenching dance of the whimsical winds and tides. He did not appear before Lord Rama to grant his wishes. His ego had crossed the limits of tolerance. Seeing that Varuna had to be taught a fitting lesson, Lord Rama summoned his righteous indignation and chaneled it in his bow and lifting an arrow he uttered these words. Oh Varuna, following the natural course of events, I obeyed the all the natural laws. I followed the human dharma of humility and patience. "
Rama Unleashes His Fury
He decided to drain the entire watery expanse of the sea and sent arrows after arrows to evacuate the ocean of its waters. There was an upheaval and uproar which unsettled even Lakshmana. Heavenly beings wailed piteously, assembled in the skies to pray to him.Rama now invoked the brahmastra which started inauspicious omens and storms that uprooted the huge trees.
Varuna Appears With Folded Hands
Jet black screen of darkeness descended in the area at which juncture the frightened Varuna appeared before Rama with folded hands. He promised to help Rama and also hinted that Nala, a commander of Rama's army had the ability to build a bridge that could never sink. But Brahmastra could not fail its target and had to be directed on something. Varuna guided rama to send the brahmastra towards a spot occupied by the Asuras namely Drumakulya where people and sea animals were being tortured. Rama's Brahmastra thunders past the roaring waves of the sea and blows the Drumakulya region to smithereens within the next split second.
