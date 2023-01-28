Rama Raksha Stotra: Origin, Rituals, Benefits And A Totke( Upay) For Prosperity Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Rama, more famously known as Maryada purushottam, was an invincible warrior and an avatar of Lord Vishnu, whose enemies could never be revived once they were hit by his arrows. In one of Tyagaraja Swami's Kritis, he sings "oka maata oka baanam oka pathni vrathude" which means that he is the one who is committed to one word(promise), one arrow (which is enough to subdue the enemy to the point of no return) and one wife. The Vanara army built a bridge on the ocean with stones that were able to float on the water, by just chanting the Rama nama. Rama was a saintly king, and a heady combination of valour combined with kindness who let go of even an enemy who surrendered at his feet. Lord Rama has a powerful stotra dedicated to him that extols his virtues and is known to raze the problems of devotees at one go, if recited with proper care and caution.

Rama Raksha Stotra: How And When Was It Created?

Budha Kaushika Rishi, was the seer in whose dreams Lord Shiva is believed to have appeared and recited this Stotra which, after awakening, the Rishi absorbed and introduced it to the world. He wrote it in Devanagari script for good readability. It is not necessary to recite it only when things come to a head and you are in great peril. This could also be chanted in normal day to day situations to receive Lord Rama's blessings.

Ram Raksha Stotra : Rituals

Ram Raksha Stotra must be recited 11 times so that it will have its impact on your throughout the day. The effect will double if it is recited continuously for 45 days. It is a good idea to chant it during Navami but you must be pure, body mind and soul, and pray to Sri Ram before you begin this recitation. Before you begin the recitation, firstly complete three rounds of anulom vilom pranayama. Otherwise, if this is difficult, you can try nadi shodhana pranayama. The ideal number for chanting Shri Ram Raksha Stotra is 3, 7 or 11 times. However you can chant it as many times as you can. For women, a two-time recitation is prescribed and they are not supposed to chant this during menses.

Ram Raksha Stotra: Benefits

As it offers manifold benefits, it is a preferred Stotra for the Ram devotees. Some benefits are mentioned below.

1. It promotes love and harmony in your marital life.

2. Chanting this Stotra on Tuesdays and Saturdays removes the evil effects of Mars and Saturn.

3. It can eliminate present and future troubles from the devotee's life.

4. The devotee will acquire a fearless mindset.

5. Diseases of the physical and mental kind can be sorted out.

6. Chanting Ram Raksha Stotra regularly lengthens the lifespan sainthood can be achieved. Happiness will follow you wherever you go.

7. Malefic effects of Mars can be warded off by reciting Rama Raksha Stotra on Tuesdays.

8. The recitation of the Stotra creates an aura of protection around the devotee.

9. Lord Hanuman's blessings are guaranteed if you are engaged regularly in the recitation of Ram Raksha Stotra.

Ram Raksha Stotra: A Very Effective Totke (Upay)

Certain rituals have to be followed during the recitation to achieve important purposes of your life. Many a times, without following the regulations for the pujas, we perform them and achieve zero results. While reciting the Ram Raksha Stotra, one should also conform to the stotra restrictions. There is a totke associated with Rama Raksha stotra to achieve prosperity.

1. Pour some mustard into a bowl which is placed on a woollen cloth or seat.

2. Place a photo of Lord Rama near the bowl.

3. Looking at the idol or image, recite the stotra for 11 times simultaneously touching the mustard seeds with your fingers.

4. After completion of eleven rounds, the mustard seeds imbibe the energy from the stotra recitation. . Find a holy place for them to store them.

5. In the case of any lawsuit, carry these seeds and place them on your opponent's seat or throw them in front of their seat. The verdict will be in your favour.

6. If you are going to attend any competition or interview, keep these seeds with you throughout to ensure wish fulfilment.

7. Carry them while travelling so that your goals will be fulfilled.

8. Energise the water with a chanting of Rama Raksha Stotra and give it to any sick person to consume it. He will recover quickly from the disease.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption

