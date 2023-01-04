Just In
National Youth Day 2023: 12 Inspiring Swami Vivekananda's Quotes On His Birthday
This man is one of the celebrated spiritual leaders from India. An Indian monk, who was a patriot and a great orator, he worked tirelessly for the betterment of society. He was born on 12 January 1863 and was known as Narendranath Datta. A prolific thinker who changed the course of history with his knowledge and teachings. He is none other than Swami Vivekananda. He was born to Bhubaneswari Devi and Vishwanath Datta in a Bengali household and completed his graduation from Presidency College.
He was the disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa who himself was a saint. Vivekananda is known as the pioneer in spreading Yoga and the Indian philosophies of Vedanta to western countries. Ramakrishna Mission and Ramakrishna Math ( spiritual organisations) was founded by him. On this special day, we have listed down some of his quotes that will inspire you.
1. "Arise! Awake and stop not until the goal is reached."
2. "You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself."
3. "Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true."
4. "The greatest sin is to consider yourself weak."
5. "In a conflict between heart and mind, always follow your heart."
6. "We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far."
7. "Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead. If you lose, you can guide."
8. "Every action that helps us manifest our divine nature more and more is good; every action that retards it is evil."
9. "Anything that makes you weak, physically, intellectually and spiritually, reject it as poison."
10. "Be a hero. Always say, 'I have no fear'. Tell this to everyone- 'I have no fear'."
11. "If I love myself despite my infinite faults, how can I hate anyone at the glimpse of a few faults."
12. "Don't Overthink. Overthinking leads to negative thoughts."
