Mithun Sankranti 2021: Here Are The Date, Muhurta And Puja Vidhi For This Day

Sankranti is said to be the transit of the Sun into different zodiac signs. Since there are 12 zodiac signs in Vedic astrology, the Sun, therefore, transits 12 times. In whichever, zodiac sign the transit takes place, the Sankranti is named after that sign. This year the Sun will be transiting into Gemini on 15 June 2021. Therefore, the Gemini Transit or say, the Mithun Sankranti will take place on the same date.

Muhurta For Mithun Sankranti

The Muhurta for Mithun Sankranti will begin during the Punya Kaal. The Punya Kaal muhurta will begin at 06:17 AM on 15 June 2021 and will 01:43 PM on the same date. The Muhurta will be for seven hours and twenty-seven minutes. The Maha Punya Kaal for the Mithun Sankranti will be from 06:17 AM to 08:36 PM on the same date.

The Mithun Sankranti is considered to be highly auspicious as it is believed that when Sun enters this zodiac, the position of Nakshatra changes and impacts a person's life in different ways.

Puja Vidhi For Mithun Sankranti

On this day, wake up early in the morning and freshen up.

After this, bathe and wear clean and/or new clothes.

Offer Arghya, the water offering to lord Surya while chanting mantras.

While you are offering Arghya to Lord Surya make sure you add roli and red flowers into it.

After offering the Arghya, sit on an Asana made up of red clothes.

While you sit to worship Lord Surya, make sure you face the east direction.

Chant the mantras of Lord Surya for 108 times.

After this, perform the aarti and seek His blessings.

Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 15:45 [IST]