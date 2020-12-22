Merry Christmas: Some Teachings Of Jesus Christ That Will Inspire You Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

Christmas is indeed one of the most-awaited festivals in a year. The festival marks the birth of Jesus Christ, the incarnation of God himself. Jesus Christ is considered to be one of the significant religious leaders in the Christianity. Christmas is observed on 25 December every year. This year we are here with the teachings of Jesus Christ. Scroll down the article to read more.

1. Don't Run After Money

"No one can serve two masters; for either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will be loyal to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon." (Mammon is another word for money) - Matthew 6:24

Earning money is a good thing as this helps you in living your life in a better way but being obsessed with money is not a good thing. Money is not the evil as it fulfils your needs but the desire to earn more and more money is the evil thing. When you go on neglecting your life and earning money through unfair means this shows that you are no longer a noble person. You need to understand that the love for earning money will put your life in trouble.

2. God Forgives All

"There shall come forth a shoot from the stump of Jesse, and a branch from his roots shall bear fruit" (Isaiah 11:1-2).

God always forgives those who realise their mistakes. If you have done wrong to someone and you have the realisation for the same then God will definitely forgive you at some point in your life. He will bless you with good insight, well-being, kind heart and patience. All you need to do is avoid doing wrong to others and accept your mistakes.

3. Prune For Growth

"Every branch in me that does not bear fruit, He takes away; and every branch that bears fruit, He prunes it so that it may bear more fruit. " - John 15:2.

The way you trim plants, trees, shrubs and herbs to ensure they grow well and nicely, you too need to leave behind your negative aspects to grow as a great human. If any habit or personality trait doesn't help you in evolving into a good and sensible human then you should consider leaving behind that habit or trait. You need to prune yourself to achieve your dreams and goals in life. This way you will be eliminating all the toxicity from your life.

4. Achieve Spiritual Growth

"But he who is greatest among you shall be your servant. And whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and he who humbles himself will be exalted." - Matthew 23:11-12

One should focus on achieving spiritual growth. If you want to gain spiritual growth, you need to serve the poor, needy and those who are going through some problems. One needs to take inspiration from those who spend their entire life serving people. When you serve others, you become immortal due to your humble and noble deeds.

5. Choose Your Words Wisely

"Let your yes mean yes and your no mean no"- Matthew 5:37.

As a human you need to choose your words wisely as they hold enough power to either make one feel hurt or special. Your speech reveals most of your character and personality. Since God has given you the ability to express yourself through words, make the best use of it. You may not realise but your words can leave a life-long scar on a person, even if you apologise to that person.

6. God Will Grant You Things In His Own Way

As humans, we tend to ask things from God and expect Him to fulfill our wishes. But then you ought to be patient. This is because God will definitely provide you things but in His own way. This is because he knows what, when and how to grant things to you. Therefore, you need to have faith in Him and stay patient. This way you will always seek His blessings.