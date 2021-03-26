Just In
Holika Dahan 2021: Here Are The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance
Holi is an Indian festival that is all about celebrating the triumph of good over evil. People observe this festival by playing colours and eating various delicacies. The two-day festival is observed across the world and will begin on 28 March 2021. The first day of the festival is observed as Holika Dahan while the second day is known as Rangpanchami, also known as Rangon Wali Holi. People are often seen observing Rangapanchami as Holi.
Not many people know that Holika Dahan has huge importance. Holika Dahan is widely observed across the nation. But if don't know how Holika Dahan is observed and what is its significance then scroll down the article to read more about this day.
Date And Muhurta
Every year Holika Dahan is observed on the Purnima Tithi in the Phalgun month. Phalgun is the last month in a Hindu year. Rangapanchami is observed on the Pratipada Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra. This year the Holika Dahan will be observed on 28 March 2021. The muhurta for Holika Dahan will begin from 06:37 pm to 08:56 pm on 28 March 2021. The Purnima Tithi will begin at 03:27 am on 28 March 2021 and will end at 12:17 am on 29 March 2021.
Rituals
- It is said that Holika Dahan should be observed during the Pradosh Kaal which usually begins after the sunset on the Purnima tithi. Therefore, people are seen performing the rituals during the evening. Here are the rituals of Holika Dahan:
- First of all, gather woods, cow dung cakes and other things that you will be burning in the bonfire.
- You can also use things that are no longer in use or are rejected.
- In the evening, when the muhurta for Holika Dahan begins, gather around the bonfire and pray to Holika.
- Offer sesame seeds, a little bit of new harvest, puffed rice and green chickpeas.
- Light the bonfire and go around the bonfire at least five times.
- Pray to Holika and Lord Vishnu to bless your family with prosperity and happiness.
- Apply gulaal to all the people around you.
Significance
- Holika Dahan is observed to celebrate the triumph of Prahlad, an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu.
- He won over his father Hirankashyapu and aunt Holika who stopped him from worshipping Lord Vishnu.
- It is said that to punish Prahlad, Holika sat with Prahlad in her lap while the fire was light around the duo. Holika had a boon that the fire would never harm her. But then the boon failed and Prahlad wasn't harmed. On the other hand, Holika was burned alive in the fire.
- People overcome their grudges and bitterness on this day and spread the message of brotherhood.