ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Buddha Purnima 2021: Date, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival

    By

    Buddha Purnima is an important festival observed by people belonging to the Hindu and Buddhism religion. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha also known as Gautam Buddha. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival is observed in the Hindu month of Vaisakh. This year the festival falls on 26 May 2021. Today we are here to tell you more about this festival. Scroll down to read more.

    History

    Every year the Purnima tithi in the Hindu month of Vaisakh is observed as Buddha Purnima. This year the date falls on 26 May 2021. The Purnima tithi will begin at 08:29 PM on 25 May 2021 and will stay till 04:43 PM on 26 May 2021. The devotees of Lord Buddha will be observing the puja on 26 May 2021.

    Rituals

    • On this day, early morning prayers are organised in temples.
    • People light diya around the Bodhi tree and offer water to its root.
    • They also light candles.
    • After this, people listen to the story and sermons of Lord Buddha.
    • Monks recite the Buddhist scriptures and meditate.
    • People take part in the social services and worship the statue of Lord Buddha.

    Significance

    • As per the religious scriptures and mythological stories, Lord Buddha was born as Siddhartha to King Shudhodhan and Queen Maya.
    • People believe that He was born in Lumbini, Nepal.
    • Though Lord Buddha is associated with Buddhism as He founded the religion, He was born into a Hindu family.
    • Hindus consider Him as one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Due to this, Hindus have immense faith in Lord Buddha and observe Buddha Purnima with utmost devotion.
    • People often observe the day by taking part in the early morning prayers and yoga.
    • Siddhartha became Gautam Buddha after attaining enlightment under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, Bihar.
    Comments

    More BUDDHA PURNIMA 2021 News

    Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 17:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2021
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close