Buddha Purnima 2021: Date, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

Buddha Purnima is an important festival observed by people belonging to the Hindu and Buddhism religion. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha also known as Gautam Buddha. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival is observed in the Hindu month of Vaisakh. This year the festival falls on 26 May 2021. Today we are here to tell you more about this festival. Scroll down to read more.

History

Every year the Purnima tithi in the Hindu month of Vaisakh is observed as Buddha Purnima. This year the date falls on 26 May 2021. The Purnima tithi will begin at 08:29 PM on 25 May 2021 and will stay till 04:43 PM on 26 May 2021. The devotees of Lord Buddha will be observing the puja on 26 May 2021.

Rituals

On this day, early morning prayers are organised in temples.

People light diya around the Bodhi tree and offer water to its root.

They also light candles.

After this, people listen to the story and sermons of Lord Buddha.

Monks recite the Buddhist scriptures and meditate.

People take part in the social services and worship the statue of Lord Buddha.

Significance

As per the religious scriptures and mythological stories, Lord Buddha was born as Siddhartha to King Shudhodhan and Queen Maya.

People believe that He was born in Lumbini, Nepal.

Though Lord Buddha is associated with Buddhism as He founded the religion, He was born into a Hindu family.

Hindus consider Him as one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Due to this, Hindus have immense faith in Lord Buddha and observe Buddha Purnima with utmost devotion.

People often observe the day by taking part in the early morning prayers and yoga.

Siddhartha became Gautam Buddha after attaining enlightment under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, Bihar.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 17:36 [IST]