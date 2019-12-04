December 2019: Auspicious Dates And Timings To Purchase Vehicles In This Month Faith Mysticism oi-Lekhaka

Owning a vehicle means you owe at least some kind of comfort and in today's time it is a necessity rather than a luxury for most of us.

It is an age-old ritual or custom in India that many people prefer looking at auspicious dates before purchasing any vehicle. This is because it is believed that purchasing vehicles on an auspicious date will help you to bring good fortune and will reduce the chances of any mishappening through that vehicle. So, if you are planning to purchase a vehicle in December then we are here to help you decide a suitable date.

1 December 2019, Sunday

The very first date of December itself is quite auspicious for vehicle purchases. The Muhurat on this date will begin from 09:41 AM and will end at 06:57 AM (2 December 2019). The Nakshatra on this date is Shravana and Tithi is Panchami and Shashthi.

2 December 2019, Monday

People generally do not like Monday as it is the onset of a week but for you, this Monday can be a delightful day as you can purchase your most-awaited vehicle on this day.

The Muharat begins from 06:57 AM and will stay till 08:59 AM. The Nakshatra is Shravana, Dhanishtha. The Tithi will be Shashthi.

4 December 2019, Wednesday

If you consider Wednesday as your lucky day, then the first Wednesday of December is an auspicious day for those who want to purchase vehicles. The Muhurat will begin from 06:58 AM and will end at 05:10 PM in the evening. The Nakshatra will be Shatabhisha on 4 December 2019. The Tithi will be Ashtami.

11 December 2019, Wednesday

This is another auspicious date when you can buy your vehicle. The Muhurat will begin from 10:59 AM and will stay till 07:04 AM (12 December 2019). The Nakshatra will be Rohini and the Tithi will be Purnima.

12 December 2019, Thursday

On this day too you can purchase vehicles. The Muhurat on this date will be from 07:04 AM to 06:19 AM (till 13 December 2019). So you can buy the vehicle between this time slot. The Nakshatra on this date will be Mrigashirsha and the Tithi will be Purnima and Pratipada.

20 December 2019, Friday

The auspicious timings for the purchase of the vehicles are from 07:17 PM to 07:09 AM (21 December 2019). The Nakshatra on this date will be Hasta, Chitra. The Tithi is Dashami. Therefore, if you want good fortune then purchase within the suggested time.

22 December 2019, Sunday

This date is also an auspicious date for those who want to purchase vehicles. One can buy vehicles from 07:10 AM to 03:22 PM on this day. The Nakshatra on this date will be Swati. The Tithi will be Ekadashi.

23 December 2019, Monday

This is yet another date when you can decide to purchase a vehicle. So, if you are wishing for the same then you can purchase the vehicle from 05:40 PM (23 December) to 07:11 AM (24 December). The Nakshatra on this date will be Anuradha and the Tithi will be Trayodashi.

29 December 2019, Sunday

If you want to purchase the vehicle on the last Sunday of this year then this date is quite auspicious for you. The Muharat will begin from 07:13 AM and will end at 12:16 PM. The Nakshatra on this date will be Shravana and the Tithi will be Tritiya.

30 December 2019, Monday

This is the last date in this month in which you can buy vehicles. The Muharat on this date will start from 01:55 PM (30 December) and will remain till 07:14 AM (31 December). The Nakshatra on this date is Dhanishtha, Shatabhisha. The Tithi on this date will be Panchami.

We hope the above-mentioned dates and auspicious timings will help you to decide the best day for purchasing vehicles in the month of December.