Aditya Hrudayam: Chanting Procedure, Benefits, And Associated Astrological Remedies

Aditya Hrudayam was the secret stotra, dedicated to Sun that was taught to Lord Rama by Muni Agastya, just before the final battle was waged by Rama against Ravana. Just when Rama was exhausted due to continuous warfare with Ravana, and when Ravana seemed to grow invincible, this stotra infused new energy into Rama. By reciting it three times Rama was able to subdue Ravana for ever. Found in Yuddhakanda of Ramayana, this Stotra for Sun God, comes in a set of 13 slokas chanting which one would be freed of Karma, sorrows, troubles and lives on blissfully for a long time.

The Method Of Chanting Aditya Hridayam

1. Sunday is the favourite day of Aditya and hence Sunday is the best day to start it. Avoid interactions with nonbelievers, and spiritually less inclined people. Avoid liquor and meat, and observe celibacy. Consume a grainless and saltless diet on Sunday while reciting Aditya Hridaya Stotra.

2. It is best to recite it in multiples of three in one session on Sundays.

3. Chant once from Monday to Saturday

4. Gradually start reciting it 12 times on Sundays.

5. Practice of Surya Namaskara along with Aditya Hridayam doubles your benefits.

6. You should dedicate some time for this practice and doing it absent minded while at work, will not help. As you keep chanting, your worries will die down, you will grow confident and you will also be admired and respected by others.

Benefits of Chanting Aditya Hridayam

1. Final verdict of Law will be in the devotees favour in legal suits.

2. It clears the impediments that obstruct the healing process of chronic diseases.

3. Vision and joint related ailments can be surpassed with the recitation of Aditya Hrudayam.

4. It bestows the light of knowledge and clears your ignorance.

5. Positive energy gets doubled.

6. All your efforts will be crowned with success

7. Muni Agastya has extolled the virtues and powers of this stotra which effectively helps against impending peril.

8. Sins are destroyed.

9. Victory against enemies who are destroyed without trace.

10. It rids you of the worries, when in self-doubt.

11. It infuses determination and confidence

12. It bestows long life

13. It blesses you with prosperity

14. Mentally and physically, it energizes you.

15. Reciting Aditya Hrudayam will ensure that the devotee will never taste defeat in his life. = He will have an aura of protection from the Sun in times of crisis and fear.

16. By reciting it with utmost devotion, three times a day, one gains victory in battles and challenges.

17. During trials of life, this stotram acts a great energy booster and makes us immune to the challenges.

18. This Stotra builds confidence levels of a person and helps him achieve his goals.

19. Apart from the spiritual benefits, this hymn also helps one surmount depression, cure diseases, defeat opponents and so on.

20. When in conflict, recite this stotram. It quells your negativity and also ensures unwavering prosperity

21. Kanchi Mahaperiyava, the illustrious and celebrated seer has stated that the verses from 15 to 21 are extremely powerful (from nakshatra graha taaranam.. to ravaye lokasakshine). Seshadri Swamigal also has reiterated that a regular chanting of Adityahrudayam along with Raam Nam liberates one from the stream of life and death. If this is recited at dawn, it cleanses your mind and thoughts.

22. You can escape from the complications of ongoing police, legal cases by chanting this stotra.

23. If you have a chronic illness especially that of joints and eyes, this stotra is a great help.

24. This stotra helps you to overcome all hindrances and challenges. One gains lost fame and success along with confidence and victory in efforts.

Astrological Remedies Using Aditya Hrudayam

1. People who have Lord Sun is in their second, third, fourth, sixth, seventh, eighth or twelfth houses of the kundali, get instant auspicious results out of chanting this stotra.

2. For Aries, this helps for education purposes.

3. Leo can recite it for improving health

4. Sagittarius can recite to obtain luck.

5. Taurus should recite it for gaining real assets or property.

6. Virgo have to recite for gaining jobs.

7. Capricorn needs to recite it for longevity.

8. People of Gemini, Libra and Aquarius will draw immense benefit from reciting as it gives them happy marital life and health.

9. Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces people will attain high position by reading it.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption

Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 12:39 [IST]