Spiritual Tips For Students To Score Well In Exams

1. Maa Saraswati Mantra Goddess Saraswati is the Goddess of knowledge and wisdom. A mantra dedicated to her chanted every day can lead one to success by getting the blessings of the Goddess. Given below is a mantra

which you should chant twenty-one times each before and after completing studying.

Om Aim Kleem Saum Saraswatyai Namah

2. How To Study Vastu has an important role in regulating the energy that prevails around us. This energy, in turn, leads one to a particular direction in life. The direction you face while studying affects your grasping power and attention. Students should face the east when they are studying. The direction of the rising Sun is believed to bring a sunrise in the life of the students.

3. When To Study What time you choose for studying also matters in terms of grasping as well as retention power. Generally, it is said that early birds and night owls, these are the two categories that students are divided based on their time of the day for studying.

Spirituality says that we should get up and study during the early hours, before sunrise, between 4.00 am to 6.00 am. This period before sunrise is known as Brahma Muhurat. It is also called the Sattvik hour of the day, when divine energies prevail and the environment is devoid of any negative effects. Godlike and positive qualities of human beings become predominant during this time. Hence, concentration and grasping power become more efficient. Hence, students should study during this time of the day.

3. Where To Sleep Students should keep their head in the east while sleeping. It is said that directions possess some energies and vibes. In the human body, the head is where energy flows in from, while sleeping and feet are where the energies go out from. East is associated as the predominant direction for positive energy; students are advised to keep their head in the east while sleeping.

4. Wear A Rudraksha Rudraksha also plays a role in regulating the lives of people. Wearing a Rudraksha is considered to be very auspicious and invite luck. It is said that Rudraksha beads first originated from the tear of Lord Shiva. But people need to consult an astrologer before wearing a Rudraksha, as to which Rudraksha they should wear. Different types of Rudrakshas are there depending on how many faces they have. Students are generally asked to wear Rudrakshas with five faces. Yet, one should consult an astrologer.

5. Eating Sweet Curd – An Auspicious Omen Eating curd and some sweet or sweet added in the curd before going out for the day, also helps achieve success in an endeavour. This is a belief very common among the Hindus across the world. Hence, on exam days, this tip can be adopted.