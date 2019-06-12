5 Things To Not Keep Under Your Pillow While Sleeping Faith Mysticism lekhaka-Mridusmita das

Sleep is an important activity which ensures the quality of our life. While there are so many things to be taken care of for sleeping well, there are also certain things that should be consciously avoided. While many people tend to keep things under the pillow while sleeping, one should be careful enough as a few things might prove to be hazardous for our well-being.

A pillow ensures comfort while sleeping and one should not disturb that comfort with the things that you tend to place under it. Let us take a look at the things that should go off from under the pillow while we sleep at night.

1. Purse Or Money

People often tend to keep their money or purse under the pillow due to superstition or for getting a feeling that the money is safe with you. Goddess Lakshmi is considered to be the deity and the bestower of money or wealth and keeping money under the pillow might not get you the grace of the Goddess.

Money deserves a decent place in our home. So, pressing your money under the pillow is not the right thing to do. Moreover, keeping money under the pillow might lead you to worry about money all the time and thus hamper your sleep.

2. Jewellery

Like money, our jewellery should also be kept in a safe place, not on the bed or under the pillow. Jewellery like a chain can bring inauspiciousness and obstacles in life, if kept under a pillow while sleeping. So, when you retire to bed, practice to keep your jewellery safe in the cupboard or in any other safe place.

3. Books

It is one of the common things that lie near the pillow and at times under the pillow, especially for people who have the habit of reading before going to sleep. Doing so might make the mind distracted which reduces the chances of deep sleep. Once read, the book should go to the right place instead of lying around or underneath the pillow.

4. Keys

Keeping your keys under the pillow might give you a feeling of safety but might not turn favourable for you. It is said that doing so might bring financial crisis in the family. So, if you have this habit of keeping your keys safe under your pillow, you need to change that immediately and let your keys be in some other safe place.

5. Medicines

Many people keep medicines under their pillow after taking those at night before going to sleep. It is said that doing so might adversely affect your health and life.

Not just these, it is also advisable to remove any kind of clutter which you may unconsciously leave on your bed or under your pillow and go off to sleep. Decluttering will ensure a good sleep and a happy you. While sleeping gives so much restfulness to the body and mind, it is wise to keep a check on what is under your pillow tonight!