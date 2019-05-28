Benefits Of Chanting Gayatri Mantra 108 Times Faith Mysticism lekhaka-Mridusmita das

As conscious human beings we are aware that the whole existence is a reverberation of different energies, different levels of vibrations, isn't it? To feel these vibrations, we should be able to take our minds to a level where we are able to connect to and make use of them in certain ways. This can possibly open up different dimensions within one's life. But, how can this be possible?

Well, to understand this we need to understand the simple concept that where there are vibrations there will be sounds too. So how do we establish a connection with the energies around? Through mantras!

Mantras are sounds when repeated or chanted can penetrate the depths of our unconscious mind. A mantra can be effective when chanting aloud, mentally recited or by simply listening. These are invoked towards the delivery of very specific results when repeated a certain number of times.

The word 'mantra' finds derivation from the Sanskrit word 'man', meaning the 'mind or 'to think' and 'trai' meaning 'to protect', or 'to free from'. So, mantras are considered to be tools or instrument to free the mind. The Gayatri Mantra, also known as the Savitri mantra, is an ancient mantra from the Rig Veda, dedicated to Savitr, the sun deity.

Swami Vishwamitra is said to have authored the Gayatri Mantra. Besides bringing in positivity and divinity, the chanting of the mantra for a fixed number of times bestows health, divine energy, fame, and wealth to the invoker. Before we get into the benefits of chanting this mantra for 108 times, let us know the mantra.

"Om Bhur Bhuvah Swah

Tat Savitur Varenyamm

Bhargo Devasya Dhimahi

Dhiyo Yo Nah Prachodayat."

In simple words it can be explained as follows:

Oh, the Mother of Vedas, we mediate on you. May the divine light which illumines all the realms; also illumine our intellect, by removing the darkness and filling us with true knowledge.

Though there isn't a fixed particular rule of chanting this mantra, it is deemed to be the most potent when it is chanted in the early hours of the morning after a bath. It is always advisable to sit on an asana, one can take a beads mala, close the eyes and concentrate on the Supreme Deity with utmost devotion and chant this for 108 times.

Chanting it three times a day can have a more profound effect.

Why Is The Mantra Chanted 108 Times?

The number 108 has a greater connection and the number is considered as a wholeness of existence. It is also believed that it connects the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth. Also, it is significant that there are 108 Shakti Peethas, 108 Upanishads, 108 Marma points on a body.

Even the japa mala also has 108 beads along with a guru bead from which a jap starts and completes. The number 108 affects not only human beings but also the whole solar system.

The calculation of 108 is done as follows: 9 planets and 12 constellations that give us 108 planetary positions as per Indian astrological calculation. Therefore, it is believed that certain mantras when chanted 108 times can open up the doors to connect ourselves with the cosmic energy.

Benefits Of Chanting The Mantra 108 Times

1. Calms the mind

The vibration produced by chanting 'Om' with which the Gayatri Mantra starts, foster a calm mind through the release of relaxing hormones. The syllables of the Gayatri Mantra help a person to concentrate and focus and also help in soothing the nerves.

2. Leads to successful marriage & relationships

The Gayatri Mantra is powerful to negate the effects of the negative position of stars that causes hindrances in a successful marriage. Whether it is delay in marriage, or hurdles in a relationship, one can overcome such issues by chanting the Gayatri Mantra regularly.

3. Helps beat stress and improves your breathing

Chanting the mantra helps you to build a stronger immune system. You tend to take deep controlled breaths and when done regularly improves your lung functions. Over a period of time, it also helps in synchronizing your heartbeats thus making your heart healthy. You tend to become more radiant with regular chanting of the mantra.

While there are many such benefits of chanting the Gayatri Mantra 108 times, the effect of the mantra is profoundly based on your belief system. Goddess Gayatri is considered as Annapurna, the Goddess of food according to Hindu mythology. Regular recital of this mantra helps bring in prosperity, happiness and development in life. Keep believing, keep reciting and keep enjoying the benefits!



