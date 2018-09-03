What Were The Six Things That Only Lord Hanuman Could Do?

Shiv Puran says that Lord Hanuman was the incarnation of Lord Shiva. It is said that Lord Hanuman took birth just to help Lord Ram, in his aim of establishing Dharma on the earth. Lord Ram was the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Hanuman did six such things which just he could do. Scriptures mention that Lord Hanuman was the only one who had the capability to do these six things. Take a look at what those six things were.

Lord Hanuman Crossed The Massive Sea

When Lord Hanuman, Angad, Jamvant etc. came to the sea, while on their search for Goddess Sita, he was there for the people as there was a serious way. As they saw the extreme size of the sea, they were left spell bound. None of them could gather the courage to cross such a big sea. Upon this, Jamvant, a member from his army, recalled that Hanuman was the only one who was blessed with such wonderful strength. He made Hanuman realize about the capabilities, after which Lord Hanuman is believed to have crossed the sea in a go.

Finding Goddess Sita

Lord Hanuman was on his search for Goddess Sita. As he reached Lanka, the kingdom of Ravana, he met the demoness Lankini at the gates of the Kingdom. The demoness was so powerful that no one other than Lord Hanuman could have defeated her. He used his mental and physical strength rightly, and thus successfully found out Goddess Sita sitting under the tree in Ashoka Vatika. The incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Sita also took no time to recognise him. None other than Lord Hanuman could have reached her in that time.

The Death Of Akshay Kumar

After conveying the message of Lord Ram to Goddess Sita, Lord Hanuman destroyed most of the parts of Lanka. When Ravana sent his son, Akshay Kumar to him, Lord Hanuman killed him as well. This brought tensions in the entire kingdom. Ravana called Hanuman in his court and still failed in making him captive. Hanuman finally put the whole Lanka on fire. He did so, just to make him realize the prowess of the enemy, Lord Ram. It was only Hanuman who could do it that efficiently.

Lord Hanuman Trusted Vibhishan

When lord Hanuman heard somebody chanting the name of Lord Ram, he took the form of a priest and appeared before him. As Hanuman asked, he came to know that the man was, Vibhishan, the brother of Ravana but a supporter of Lord Ram. When Vibhishan expressed the desire to meet Lord Ram, no one but Lord Hanuman showed trust in him and thus, took him to meet Lord Ram. Vibhishan later helped Lord Ram in killing Ravana.

The Sanjeevani Booti On The Himalayas

When Indrajeet the son of Ravana had used Brahmastra during the battle between Lord Ram's and Ravana's army. Majority of the army as well as Lord Ram and Lakshman had fainted because of its effects. Sanjivani Booti was the only remedy for it. And none other than Hanuman could get it from the Himalayas in time. Lord Hanuman, carried the whole mountain on his arms.

Lord Hanuman Killed Many Other Demons As Well

Lord Hanuman killed many demons during the battle. This includes demons such as Dhumraksh, Ankpan, Devantak, Trishira, Nikukbh etc. It is said that a fierce battle between Lord Hanuman and Ravana had also taken place. Ravana was defeated and the entire army of Hanuman was rejoiced when he defeated him once.