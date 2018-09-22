Shani Pradosh Vrat: For The Blessings Of Shiva And Shani Both

Pradosh Vrat is a fasting day which falls on the thirteenth day of the fortnight during both the bright as well as the dark phase of the month. It is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Falling on the Trayodash Tithi, Pradosh Vrat has different names based on the day of the week on which it falls. Such as the one falling on a Monday is known as Som Pradosh Vrat, on Tuesday it is called Mangal Pradosh Vrat and similarly the one falling on a Saturday is known as Shani Pradosh Vrat. Based on the names, there is some difference in the Pujan Vidhi also.

A Shani Pradosh Vrat will be observed on September 23, 2018. It will be the Trayodash Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapad month. This fast falling on a Saturday has more significance in association with Lord Shiva.