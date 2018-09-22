Shani Pradosh Vrat: For The Blessings Of Shiva And Shani Both

Pradosh Vrat is a fasting day which falls on the thirteenth day of the fortnight during both the bright as well as the dark phase of the month. It is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Falling on the Trayodash Tithi, Pradosh Vrat has different names based on the day of the week on which it falls. Such as the one falling on a Monday is known as Som Pradosh Vrat, on Tuesday it is called Mangal Pradosh Vrat and similarly the one falling on a Saturday is known as Shani Pradosh Vrat. Based on the names, there is some difference in the Pujan Vidhi also.
A Shani Pradosh Vrat will be observed on September 23, 2018. It will be the Trayodash Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapad month. This fast falling on a Saturday has more significance in association with Lord Shiva.
Benefits Of Pradosh Vrat
The benefits obtained by observing a Pradosh Vrat are such that Lord Shiva gets pleased and showers his blessings on the devotee. This vrat is considered a common remedy for all the problems of life. Moreover, worshipping Shani Dev on this day is considered even more auspicious because Lord Shiva is worshipped by Shani Dev as well.
Shani Pradosh Vrat Vidhi
One should take bath before sunrise and offer prayers before Lord Shiva. The name Pradosh Vrat has been taken because the puja on this day is performed during the Pradosh Kaal, the evening time. The puja timings as per the ISD should be between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm.
One should chant the mantra ''Om Namah Shivay" throughout the day. Besides this you should offer prayers to Shani Dev as well. Given below is the Vrat Katha of Shani Pradosh Vrat.
Pradosh Vrat Katha- The Businessman Who Had No Child
Once there was a rich businessman. He had all the comforts of life, yet he was unhappy. Both he and his wife would often remain in despair, reason being that they had no child. However, the couple believed in performing virtuous deeds and often made donations and other practiced forms of charity.
Once both of them decided to go on a pilgrimage. They handed over the responsibility of the business as well as that of the house to the subordinates and left. While on their way, they saw a sage meditating under a tree. Since he seemed to be a divine sage, they decided to take his blessings before proceeding further. Thus, both of them waited for the sage to open his eyes.
The Blessings Of The Sage
However, the sage opened his eyes, just the next day and the couple kept waiting until then. But as the sage had understood everything by then, and was pleased by their dedication for his blessings, he asked them a wish that they wanted to be fulfilled. The couple told about the only cause of worry in their life. Therefore, the sage explained the procedure for Shani Pradosh Vrat and gave blessings that the fasts be successful.
Both of them started observing Shani Pradosh Vrat after coming back from the pilgrimage. Soon the couple was blessed with a baby
Related Articles
- Personality Traits Of People Whose Name Starts With The Letter 'B'
-
- 6 Zodiac Couples Who Will Be The Most Stable And Happy
- Things To Remember While Performing The Shradh Ceremony
- Are You An Aries? You Could Face These 5 Relationship Problems!
- Does Your Name Start With The Letter 'A' ?
- All You Need To Know About Shraadh Or Pitra Paksha 2018
- Pitra Dosha: Indications And Remedies
- Is There A Connection Between Vastu Problems And Suicide?
- Zodiac Signs That Can Change The World
- Padma Ekadashi Vrat Katha
- Ganesha Visarjan: Rules To Keep In Mind
- Hindu Beliefs Associated With Lizards