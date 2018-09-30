Here Is Your Monthly Horoscope For October 2018

Aries: 21 March - 20 April A peculiar time for the Aries, October will be overall a positive month, but a lot of important nuances should also be taken care of. Your sign will have lots of energy during the month. You seem to be helping even those whose paths you barely cross, this month. The best thing about you is you like helping as well as hard work. Regarding work, you need to understand that the well-travelled road might be reliable but it's not always the correct one. No enemies will be able to confront you at least directly and if they do, the allies will take care of everything.

Regarding personal life, you need to know that one should implement the plans as soon as possible without thinking much about the questions in mind. You will see new acquaintances. Singles will have a great time, a time when you will realize being single is actually worth it.

Taurus: 21 April - 21 May Despite the overflowing energy that you might experience during the month, you need to practice patience and not rush to conclusions. The problems you are experiencing now might be a result of wrong executions of plans in the past. Try to take up leading positions if an opportunity arrives. You have the chances to increase your income this month. Avoid taking up very large investments. Singles will experience a peaceful and stable time throughout the month; however, they have a tendency to get bored of this stability. For those with families, it's okay to reach a compromise sometimes, though it does not mean you were wrong. The time does not promise a good vacation; hence avoid any such plans. Finding a new hobby seems interesting because your positive energies this month will help you learn it fast. Try not to shift your responsibilities to others.

Gemini: 22 May - 21 June Dear Gemini, sometimes it is better to stay away from situations and just observe what is happening. Try to be a bystander if situations go against you; do not fall a prey to them if people try to provoke you. Try not to make any radical changes in the character. However, nothing much will be able to pull you off the chosen path. You will experience some good adventures in terms of pleasant lessons for life and work would be as comfortable this month as you want it to be. You might see yourself a bit stressed out emotionally in terms of love life. Use your multitasking abilities to overcome the situations that might arise.

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July You will be supported by the Moon as well as Saturn during the month. While reflecting at your past might make you realize the lessons, a bad past has taught you, keep these lessons just at the back of your mind and do not ponder much over them. You might have to face financial problems in the second half of the month.

Saturn's blessings will support you throughout the month. Be ready for new positive changes if you have had a bad past. An instability in terms of income can be expected, though a positive one. Take your time in terms of love life. Single Cancerians might meet some one lucky for them.

Leo: 23 July - 21 August October means a couple of things to you. Some vivid events might happen this month. However, your actions playing against the circumstances might bring in serious changes. Try to keep a good mood through in order to get good results. After all, positivity has great powers.

Financially speaking, you might have to take some support from near and dear ones. Do not try to outwit others; stay true to yourself during meetings and other forms of negotiations. Those in service need to be cautious while handling some highly important and ambitious circumstances. Work at your own better strategies rather than referring to others for help. However, you might require one or two persons to help you build the strategies.

Speaking personally, it might be difficult to come to a compromise in matters related to love, however you will be able to balance things. One thing all the singles as well ad those with family need to know is, to trust oneself the most until everything becomes okay.

Virgo: 22 August - 23 September Virgos will be able to implement all plans during this month. Regarding work you need to drop that spineless attitude and work with enthusiasm, as things seem working in your favour. A positive attitude towards others will help bring great results.

Single Virgos need to concentrate on work and achieving their goals, and not rush into a big decision about life.

Positive time in terms of achieving desired results can also be expected. You need to figure who is your real friend and who are the parasites, just exploiting for their own benefits. Try to be honest without any bias, in dealing with those who are actually good for you.

Libra: 24 September - 23 October Mars and Saturn will affect your life this month. You might get some opportunity of changing things in the world around you. You need to have clear views about what you want more in life. Being a month in which financial perspective seems good, October might please you; the month seems good for investments too. Take advantage of all the good opportunities arriving at work in order to make your true potential be realized. Libras are quite original when it is about work. There are opportunities to improve further at work; do not try to be distracted by external factors.

In terms of relationships, the first half of the month seems more passive and not dynamic. Things will change after about the third week. While singles might meet new acquaintances, those with family might not be able to find time for themselves.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November While the Moon this month does not seem much favourable, Venus also seems neutral. Though small issues might create some tensions, no truly big difficulties await you during the month. Since your friends are the closest to you, you will develop stronger bonds with them this month. Some problems might arise because of your own carelessness.

Financially, the period will be good for you, chances of profits being there, provided you do not invest in much doubtful projects. You are well aware of your capabilities as well as the need of the time.

Single persons might be surprised with positive news this month. Night outs with friends can be expected. Those with family will have a great time as well, being at the epicentre of auspicious events.

While you might get questioned for various things by relatives, all you have to do is ignore them and spend more time with your own family.

Sagittarius: 23 November - 22 December The position of the Sun seems in favour of Sags. For the Sagittarius, October is going to be a good month. Work will remain first on the priority list. All other things need to be moved to the background. The business issues might now be big demanding lots of energy from those in the business field. However, circumstances will develop in your favour. Try thinking about what all joint projects can be started in order to achieve excellent results as profits and for avoiding risks. Small problems in coordinating with family might arise, though needn't be worried much about. Single Sagittarius are advised not to impose their judgments and perspectives on others.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January Capricorns need to realize that the world is actually beautiful with a number of different colours. Sticking to a thing, be it loss or profit makes you ignore those colours. You need to come out and enjoy the beauty. At work, the time is favourable if you were planning to consider new ways of dealing with the work. Things seem favourable and positive for the implementation of any such changes.

While you might consider changing jobs, this month, people might want to provide some help. Make sure your relationship with them does not get negatively affected because of any help.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February Positive results from work can be expected for the Aquarians. Your good actions in the past will reap good results now. You need to act independently. Other's opinions should not be able to bother you. Projects might come to positive conclusions during the month. Reaching good results can be expected even if you don't put in extraordinary efforts. However, that should not bring down your energy, strategies and passion for work.

If nothing good in personal relations has been happening to you, all you need is to just turn around and see the good friends awaiting you. Try not to indulge in unnecessary arguments and leave that ego which you sometimes confuse as self respect. Try not to be much judgmental about your relatives and close friends.