Mistakes To Avoid During Lunar Eclipse Day

The lunar eclipse of July 27, 2018, will be the longest lunar eclipse of the century and the second big eclipse of the year. The first lunar eclipse took place on Jan 31, 2018. As the eclipse is approaching, the predictions are that the eclipse can cause various disastrous effects on the earth. As per the predictions of astrologers, the eclipse might cause a tsunami, volcano eruption, cyclone, or even fire incidents. Amidst these chances, it is suggested that you do not make the below-mentioned twenty mistakes.

Since the Sutak Kal will begin nine hours prior to the onset of the eclipse, it is better to avoid these mistakes especially during this period.

Lunar Eclipse: Big Mistakes You Must Not Make

1. Pregnant women must avoid going out on lunar eclipse day. In fact, they should avoid coming in contact with the eclipse.

2. Avoid any form of entertainment on the lunar eclipse day. This might bring inauspiciousness in life.

3. As there are high chances of negative instances, it is advisable that you do puja before the onset of the Sutak Kal. Also, it is better if you chant the name of the Lord Shiva and even recite the Hanuman Chalisa.

4. Eating already cooked food has to be avoided on the eclipse day. Cooking is also not to be done.

5. Astrologers say people must abstain from non vegetarian food as well. Spirituality says non vegetarian food attracts negative energy faster.

6. In fact, it is also believed that water must also be abstained. This notion is being believed because the Moon is associated with water element. But since not consuming water is not possible, you can add tulsi leaves to gangajal and can consume.

7. We must also not consume milk or curd, and should add tulsi leaves in it, if we have to store them.

8. Leaves of sacred trees should not be plucked during the eclipse. Therefore, make sure to pluck the leaves and add them in water, milk and curd before the onset of the Sutak Kal.

9. Couples are advised to practice Brahmacharya for the eclipse period. Brahmacharya here implies refraining from intercourse.

10. You are also advised not to use sharp-edged tools such as knives or scissors. This might attract malicious effects of the eclipse.

11. The temples remain closed at the time of the eclipse, in order to protect the idols from the effects of the eclipse. Dev Pujan should not be done at home as well. As mentioned earlier, you can perform puja before the Sutak Kal begins.

12. It is preferable to keep the puja room covered with a curtain. In fact many people even keep the idols of the gods covered with a cloth.

13. Try to keep calm and avoid speaking too much during the Sutak Kal.

14. Sleeping is also one of the activities you should avoid as the elements of negative energy in the atmosphere can affect us while we are asleep.

15. Smoking and intoxication on an eclipse day are also believed to be harmful. The probability harmful effects of these activities the body increase under an eclipse. Hence, it is better to stay away from such activities completely for the day.

16. Avoid buying new clothes, shoes or even books. In short, it is better if you avoid shopping entirely on the eclipse day.

17. Since the eclipse is to occur in the Capricorn, people of this zodiac are advised to practice special care.

