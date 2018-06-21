Don't Forget To Include These Mantras In Your Daily Yoga Practice

As is rightly said, yoga is a way of knowing yourself, it is a group of physical mental and spiritual practices, which originated in India during the ancient times. Yoga is of two types - Hath Yoga and Raj Yoga.

While Hath Yoga is the term used for physical exercises. Raja Yoga takes a more spiritual meaning. Swami Vivekananda was one of the most popular figures practicing Raj Yoga meditation. Knowledge of self is just a part of spirituality.

Mantras are simple chants which fine tune the yoga practice. These mantras though are very simple, have a very deep meaning. On the International Yoga day, we have brought to you some very powerful mantras to chant during your daily yoga practice. Take a look at these mantras.

1. "Om"

It is said that when the universe was created, this was the sound which came. Chanting this mantra lifts your inner self and it takes you a little higher in the search for self. This mantra can be used especially while doing deep breathing.

2. "Om...Shantih...Shantih...Shantihiii..."

This mantra translates to peace, peace, peace.

It is basically used for the concluding part of the yoga or meditation. When you are done with the physical yoga for the day, join your hands together and chant this three times. It brings peace to the body as well as to the soul.

3. The Gayatri Mantra

"Oum Bhur Bhuvah Svah, Tatsavitur Varenyam

Bhargo Devasya Dhimahi, Dhiyo Yonah Prachodayat"

The translation is as follows: "The Earth, the heaven and all in between, the divine power of the sun, may we contemplate the radiance of that God, may this inspire our understanding."

This mantra is to be chanted only between the sunrise and sunset, it invokes the blessings of the Sun God. It can be chanted before beginning the Yoga exercise, or at the beginning of meditation.

4. "Vakratunda Mahahkaya Suryakoti Samaprabha

Nirvighnam Kurumedevah Savakaryeshu Sarvada"

This mantra is used to invoke Lord Ganesh. The translation goes like this: "Salutation to Ganesha! Dear Ganesha, the God with a curved trunk, of great stature, whose brilliance equals ten million Suns, grant me freedom from obstacles in all the things and at all the times!"

5. "Yogena Chittasya, Padena Vacham Malam Sharirasya Cha Vaidyakena

Yo Pakarottam Pravaram Muninam, Patanjalim, Pranalir Anato Smi"

The meaning of the Mantra is: "Through Yoga, the mind, through grammar of speech and through medicine, the body, who thus handed this over among all the sages, I bow to that sage Patanjali."

The one who enchants this mantra, bows to the sage who gave the various ways of getting rid of the diseases related to the body, mind and soul.

6. "Svasti Prajabhyah, Paripalyantam, Nyayena Margena, Mahim Mahisha

Gobrahmanebhyah Shubham Astu Nityam Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu"

Through this mantra we pray to nature to grant happiness to all.

This mantra can be chanted anytime during the meditation.

It means: "May the rulers of the earth protect the well-being of the people, through the right path doing the justice, may there be fulfillment in the life of all the people."

7. "Om Saha Nav Avatu Saha Nau Bhunaktu, Saha Viryam Karavavahai

Tejasvi Nahvadhitam Astu Ma Vidvishavahai,

Om Shantih Shantih Shantih"

The translation goes like this:

"Om. May we all be protected

May we all be nourished,

May we all work together with energy.

May our intellect be sharpened, may we become intelligent beings,

Let there be no animosity among us.

Peace peace peace be."

8. "Asato Ma Sadgamay, Tamso Ma Jyotirgamay, Mrityor Ma Amritam Gamaya"

It is a chant from the Bruhadranyaka Upanishad, which is one of the oldest.

The meaning is: "Lead me from the unreal to the real, from darkness to light and from mortality to immortality."

9. "Purnam Adah, Purnam Idam, Purnat Purnam Dachayate, Purnasya Puirnam Adaya Purnam Evevashishyate"

This translates into: "That is whole, this is whole, the whole arises from the whole, having taken the whole from the whole, only the whole remains."

10. "Ong Namoh, Guru Dev Namoh"

It is a salutation to the teacher.

It means: "I bow to the one who is everything, I bow to the divine wisdom."

11. "Ra Ma Da Sa, Saa Se So Hung"

This mantra is used during the Kundalini Awakening Yoga.

In its meaning, The "Sa" means Sun, "Ma" means Moon, "Da" means the Earth, "Se" means the totality of the impersonal infinity, "Saa Se" means the personal sense of merger and identity. "Hung" means the infinite vibrating and real.

Hence, the mantra means that the Sun, Moon, Earth, infinity, total infinity, I am thee!

This mantra is used as a healing mantra during meditation for oneself as well as the others. When we want to send healing powers to someone through meditation, this mantra is chanted.

What to do before starting Yoga, योग शुरू करने से पहले ज़रूर करें ये तैयारी | Boldsky

12. "Neti Neti"

The mantra which translates to: "not this, not this," is used to remove a situation from your life through meditation.