Benefits Of Worshipping Shiva In Shravana Month

Shravana month began on July 28, which was a Shravana Saturday, and will continue until August 26, Raksha Bandhan. While a lot of festivals are celebrated in Shravana, the whole month itself is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is said that the women who worship Shiva are blessed with Akhand Saubhagya (auspiciousness in marriage and long life of husband) and unmarried girls get a good husband by worshipping Lord Shiva. Men worship him for professional success and happiness in the family. Other than these there are many other amazing benefits of worshipping Lord Shiva in the month of Shravana.

Benefits Of Shiva Worship During Shravana

Though the worship of Shiva is prescribed for other days as well, our scriptures say that worshipping him on a Shravana day is 108 times more beneficial than the other days.

Shiva Removes Grah Doshas

Due to the unfavourable positioning of some planets in the horoscope, problems start appearing in the life of a person. Worship of Shiva is suggested to everyone who is suffering from Grah Doshas. For example, though Shani Dev is considered to be the lord of justice, worshipping Shiva pleases Shani Dev as well. Shiva is the easiest to please among all the deities. He can be pleased with minimal offerings.

Shiva Protects Us

When the Samudra Manthan took place, a poison named Halahal emerged from the ocean which the gods and demons were churning altogether. Lord Shiva drank that poison which was powerful enough to destroy the whole of universe. Thus, Shiva saved the whole universe. Since the incident occurred in Shravana month, it is said that Shiva protects whosoever worships him in this month.

Shiva Grants A Woman's Wish Of Getting A Good Husband

Shiva is considered to be the Ideal Man. According to Shiva Puran, a girl who worships him gets a husband like Shiva himself. Moreover, special pujas are also performed to get auspiciousness in marriage.

Shiva Removes All Doshas

Kalsarpa Dosha Nivaran puja, Pitra Dosha Nivaran puja, Mangal Dosha Nivaran puja are performed in this month. Shiva removes all the doshas from the birth chart.

Shiva Grants Good Health

It is said that Shiva protects from untimely death if we chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra. Rudraksha beads, symbolic of Shiva's power, also provide protection from diseases.

Shiva Provides Salvation

Shiva is known as the destroyer among the holy trinity. Another belief relevant to this is that Shiva provides salvation after death to those who worship him.

Worshipping Shiva Equals Worshipping Jyotirlinga

There are twelve primary pilgrimages associated with Lord Shiva. These are collectively known as Jyotirlingas/Jyotirlingams. It is said that all the wishes of the person who visits Jyotirlingam get fulfilled. Worshipping Lord Shiva gives benefits more than visiting this temple.

Shiva Furnishes Happiness

Lord Shiva, the easily pleased deity, fills the life of all with happiness. Bel Patra (Bilwa leaves) are believed to be very dear to him. Offering this to him brings happiness in marriage, a good life to children and happiness in the whole family.

Shiva Grants Long Life To A Woman's Husband

Scriptures say that women who worship Shiva on Shravana Somvara (Mondays of Shravana month) for the long life of their husbands, will be granted their wish. Along with this, he brings auspiciousness in marriage as well.

Shiva Removes the Negative Effects Of Shani Dev

Performing Rudrabhishsekam on Saturdays can remove Shani Dosh from the birth chart of a person.

Telabhishekam is also performed on Shravana Saturdays asShiva is worshipped by Shani Dev as well.