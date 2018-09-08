Never Eat These Things On A Saturday

Shani Dev is known as the lord of justice. It is said that he does not forgive a mistake ever. He has a record of all the good and bad karmas of our past life. When pleased he would shower all the blessings and fill our life with happiness. On the other side, life becomes troublesome if he is displeased with a person.

As per astrology, the position of the stars in the birth chart is believed to impact the life of an individual the most. It is said that when Saturn, the planet associated with Shani Dev, is not positioned favourably, it means that the person has done misdeeds in the past life. Moreover, Saturn stays in one zodiac for a period longer than the other planets. It is believed that the presence of Saturn in the birth chart causes negative effects, though it is not so always. The results can be favourable too. The effects depend on the relative position of the planet corresponding to other planets.

Various remedies are adopted to pacify or remove the negative effects. However, some precautions also need to be followed, says astrology. For example, there are certain things eating which on a Saturday, is believed to invite the wrath of Shani Dev. We have brought to you the list of those items, take a look.