Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Reasons Behind This Grand Celebration Faith Mysticism lekhaka-Staff

“Jai Shri Ganesha” or “Shri Ganeshaya Namha” is a common phrase that is used by numerous businessmen on the top of their diaries or accounts. there is no way that you can fail to notice something like this. Do you know why is Ganesha so popular? Because Ganesha is known as the god of Riddhi and Siddhi (attainment and prosperity). Within about over 33 million gods and goddesses in India, Ganesha is one of the most popular ones. Agree? If you look on to him, you’d find such a cute, sweet and sacred glaze on his appearance that anyone would fall for him. This year, in 2019, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from 2 September to 12 September.

The Consorts Of Lord Ganesha

Like other gods, Ganesha too has thousands of names to address him pertaining to numerous of his favours he did for humanity and the universe to be safe and secure and has a story associated to it. But Ganesha is a lot different from other gods maybe because of his ride of a mouse, his love for 'laddoos’, etc. and these character of his also makes him popular among children.

Let’s extract out some of the reasons why is Ganesh a popular Hindu god. As per the Hindu mythology, Shri Ganesha is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. As per the story of his birth is to be believed- once upon a time, Devi Parvati was going to take bath in her newly made palace and wanted not to be disturbed by anyone until she calls for but there was no one she could have faith on for the job. In the same concern, she took the turmeric paste off her body which she had put on before taking bath, and started sculpting a manly structure with it and when it was done, she pronounced life into it and soon it turned into an alive young boy. Devi Parvati then assigned asked him to stand on the entrance and not to allow anyone inside before she asks him to do so. It was Lord Shiva who wanted to enter the palace but the boy stopped him and in spite of numerous calls he didn’t allow him to enter. Saying her mother has summoned not to allow anyone inside. Lord Shiva got in anger and chopped up the boy’s head away.

When Devi Parvati got the message, she came out and spoke in anger that if she won’t get her son back alive, she’d destroy everything. To calm down her, Lord Shiva asked the 'Ganas’ to go and bring the head of any living being who is sleeping facing north. The 'Ganas’ found a baby elephant’s head and brought it to Lord Shiva who then placed it on Devi Parvati's son’s neck and the boy was alive with an elephant head.

The great lords of the universe, Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh also blessed the boy with numerous powers and intelligence and the boon that he’d be worshipped first of any other god or goddesses. And the name given to him was “Ganesha”, the lord of the 'Ganas’.

Shri Ganesha is worshipped as the lord of success, educations knowledge, wealth and wisdom and the destroyer of evils and obstacles in various festivals like- 'Ganesh Chaturthi’, Diwali, etc.

There is a story related to his broken tusk that how he broke it to write the Mahabharata and was named 'Ekadanta’ (single toothed). There’re a lot more stories associated with Ganesha which are more than enough to popularize him among his worshippers.